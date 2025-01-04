A Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist for The Washington Post has resigned after the paper refused to publish her cartoon criticizing its billionaire owner, Jeff Bezos.

Ann Telnaes called the decision "dangerous for a free press," marking a significant moment of controversy for the newspaper and its editorial independence, according to the Guardian.

Telnaes, who has been with The Washington Post since 2008, is known for her biting political satire and has won prestigious awards for her work.

The cartoon she submitted to the Post depicted Bezos and other media leaders bowing to Trump and offering up bags of money. Her work satirized the influence of wealthy media owners and their alleged attempts to appease Trump following his presidential election victory.

Ann Telnaes, who has worked at The Washington Post as an editorial cartoonist since 2008, says her cartoon below was killed — and now she has quit the paper pic.twitter.com/ThHbQiATOS — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 4, 2025

Telnaes's resignation follows a history of tensions between media outlets and their ownership, amplified by Bezos's recent decisions, including the Post's refusal to endorse Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. These actions prompted widespread criticism and subscription cancellations.

Telnaes's cartoon was rejected for publication due to editorial disagreements, according to the paper's opinions editor, David Shipley.

On January 3, Telnaes announced her resignation through a Substack post, where she accused the Post of compromising its journalistic integrity.

"While it isn't uncommon for editorial page editors to object to visual metaphors within a cartoon if it strikes that editor as unclear or isn't correctly conveying the message intended by the cartoonist, such editorial criticism was not the case regarding this cartoon. To be clear, there have been instances where sketches have been rejected or revisions requested, but never because of the point of view inherent in the cartoon's commentary. That's a game changer...and dangerous for a free press," Telnaes wrote on Substack.

The Post defended its decision, citing concerns about repetition and editorial judgment rather than censorship, but Telnaes and other critics see the rejection as evidence of undue influence by Bezos.

Originally published by Latin Times