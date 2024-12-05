WATCH: Dramatic Screaming Match Between Acting Secret Service Director and Republican Lawmaker at Hearing on Trump Assassination Attempt
The exchange turned fiery when Rep. Pat Fallon suggested Trump was not adequately protected during the July assassination attempt.
A heated confrontation erupted on Capitol Hill Thursday as Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe clashed with Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) during a hearing on the agency's response to the July assassination attempt on President-elect Donald Trump.
The exchange turned fiery when Fallon questioned Rowe about Trump's security during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony in New York City. Presenting a photo of the event, Fallon suggested that Trump had not been adequately protected, a claim Rowe forcefully denied.
Tensions boiled over as Rowe accused Fallon of invoking 9/11 for political purposes, citing his own experiences responding to Ground Zero after the attacks. Fallon fired back, calling Rowe's explanation "horse hockey" and accusing him of evasion. Both men raised their voices, prompting Chairman Kelly to repeatedly bang his gavel to restore order.
"You are out of line, Congressman," Rowe declared, while Fallon retorted, "Don't try to bully me!"
Both Rowe and Fallon continued to trade barbs even as the committee sought to move forward with the hearing.
Rowe, who assumed his position after former Director Kimberly Cheatle stepped down in July, has pledged to bolster security measures amid heightened threats.
Originally published by Latin Times.
