What appeared to be just regular road rage episode between two drivers ended up being a violent altercation when a punch from a woman led to another retaliatory punch by a man followed by a body slam.

The fight took place on a street in the city of Toledo, Ohio, on Jan. 4 when two vehicles stopped after an incident on the road. The driver of the blue car, identified as Katreena Aiken, confronted the driver of the red car and shortly after one of its passengers got out of the vehicle.

As they continued to argue, Aiken can be seen throwing out the first punch targeting the man's face. The man quickly turned around and hit her back before grabbing her and throwing her against the pavement.

Toledo Police spokesman officer Prince Flores said no one called this incident into police so the altercation was not investigated. She recommended that if it was in fact road rage, patience on the road could prevent this in the future.

"We are all going somewhere when we are driving. We want you to make sure you getting there safely," said Flores."When you're rushing, you're late, you're trying to get through traffic and traffic is backed up you can kinda get upset with things," she added.

