Filipino fans will finally meet 35-year-old South Korean actor and singer-songwriter Seo In-guk as he holds his first-ever fan meeting in the Philippines.

On Thursday, Seo In-guk uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel where he talked about his upcoming fan meeting in Manila, Philippines and revealed his studio for the first time.

In his vlog, he also shared the interview he did with CNN Philippines. The South Korean artist said that because it would be his first time to have a fan meeting in Manila, he thought very hard with his team to plan things his fans would love.

Famous South Korean Singer-Songwriter and Actor, Seo In-guk 서인국 known for his drama, Reply 1997 did a cover practice of SB19 I WANT YOU for his upcoming fanmeet in Manila soon.



The "Reply 1997" and "Cafe Minamdang" star shared a cover practice of the song "I Want You" by the popular Pinoy pop boy band SB19.

The song was written by August Rigo, the Filipino producer behind BTS' "ON" and "Black Swan," and SB19's leader Pablo. Released on June 9, "I Want You" took on the R&B genre that is "at once slow, sensual and soulful," according to Nylon Manila.

Seo In-guk also tried singing a few lines of Yeng Constantino's "Ikaw." He said both SB19 and Constantino's songs are good.

Aside from Filipino songs, fans can expect more singing performances from the actor-singer. "I know there are fans who have given love to my music, so I prepared some of my songs, and also OSTs I've sung in the dramas I've filmed," he shared in his interview with CNN.

"Seo In Guk 1st ASIA FAN MEETING TOUR in Manila," which will be at the New Frontier Theater on Saturday, will be an incredible opportunity for fans to connect with their favorite artist on a personal level, EPIC, the events company that made the fan meeting possible, shared, per Philippine media company GMA Network.

"We have carefully curated an experience that will exceed expectations and leave a lasting impression on everyone," the promoter promised fans.

Though Seo In-guk has a long list of South Korean dramas he has starred in, he actually started as a singer when he was named the winner of Mnet's 2009 music program "Superstar K."

He made his acting debut in 2012 through the drama "Love Rain." After that, he starred in "Reply 1997," "The Sons," "The Master's Sun," "Reply 1994," "Some Kind of Goodbye," "High School King of Savvy," "The King's Face," "Hello Monster," "Oh My Ghost," "Squad 38," "Shopaholic Louis" and "Hundred Million Stars From the Sky," among many others.

His latest drama was "Cafe Minamdang," while his latest movie was "Project Wolf Hunting."