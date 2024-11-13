President-elect Donald Trump met with President Joe Biden at the White House in order to discuss the transition of power between the two administrations.

The President-elect, who emerged victorious on election day in November, met with the incumbent President on Wednesday and thanked him for his cooperation.

The visit is a traditional ritual to symbolize the peaceful transition of power but Trump refused to take part four years ago after he made baseless claims of a stolen election.

Trump and Biden meeting at the Oval Office in new video.



"Thank you very much. And politics is tough. And it's in many cases not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today and I appreciate it very much," said Trump. "A transition that is so smooth, it will be as smooth as it can get, and I very much appreciate that."

First lady Jill Biden was there to greet Trump. She gave him a handwritten letter for Melania Trump, who did not attend the event.