WATCH: Trump Tells Biden Politics Is 'Not A Very Nice World' As They Meet At White House For First Time Since Election
The President-elect thanked the sitting President for his cooperation
President-elect Donald Trump met with President Joe Biden at the White House in order to discuss the transition of power between the two administrations.
The President-elect, who emerged victorious on election day in November, met with the incumbent President on Wednesday and thanked him for his cooperation.
The visit is a traditional ritual to symbolize the peaceful transition of power but Trump refused to take part four years ago after he made baseless claims of a stolen election.
"Thank you very much. And politics is tough. And it's in many cases not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today and I appreciate it very much," said Trump. "A transition that is so smooth, it will be as smooth as it can get, and I very much appreciate that."
First lady Jill Biden was there to greet Trump. She gave him a handwritten letter for Melania Trump, who did not attend the event.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
How China's Censorship Machine Worked To Block News Of Deadly Attack
-
Surfboards With Bright Lights Could Deter Shark Attacks - Researchers
-
Nations To Submit Boosted Climate Plans: What's At Stake?
-
China's Largest Air Show Takes Off With Fighter Jets, Attack Drones
-
Bees Help Tackle Elephant-human Conflict In Kenya
-
Peru's Chancay: China's Megaport Of Entry To South America
-
'I Live In Hope': A Channel Drama Survivor's Search For Missing Dad
-
Syrians, Iraqis Archive IS Jail Crimes In Virtual Museum
-
Two Months On, Post-Olympic Blues Grip Paris
-
A 'Jungle': Rome's Teeming Jail Lays Bare Italy's Prison Ills