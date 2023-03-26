KEY POINTS Adele announced that "Weekends With Adele" will be returning with 34 additional shows in June

The new shows will be held at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from June 16 to Nov. 4

Fans can now register on Ticketmaster Verified Fan for the presale, which begins April 5

Adele is set to return to Las Vegas this summer.

During the final show of her "Weekends With Adele" residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas Saturday, the 34-year-old Grammy winner surprised fans with the announcement that she will be returning to Sin City for additional shows beginning in June.

"Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that, so I am coming back," Adele told the audience, as seen in a video posted by Twitter user @Olicityloves.

She continued, "I'll be back for a few weeks in June, and I'm going to film it and I'm going to release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it."

"Weekends With Adele" will run for another 34 shows, from June 16 to Nov. 4, according to her official website.

Registration for presale tickets is now open to the public via Ticketmaster Verified Fan and will continue until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Although the ticket outlet noted that registering for the Verified Fan presale does not "guarantee" tickets, fans are encouraged to register to get a fair chance at acquiring them as the system helps "filter out buyers looking to resell tickets."

All tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. A "lottery-style" process will be used to determine which registered fans will be given a unique access code to the site. Those who aren't selected will immediately be waitlisted and will receive an access code depending on the availability of tickets.

Here are the steps to register for the Verified Fan presale:

Go to the custom registration page Sign in using a Ticketmaster account or create one when registering Select preferred show/s and register email and phone number Once completed, fans will receive a confirmation email stating that Ticketmaster has received their request

After the request has been authenticated by the ticket outlet, it will be directed to the lottery-style system. Fans will be notified a day before the sale if they are selected for the Adele Verified Fan presale or put on the waitlist.

The presale is slated to begin on April 5.

Fans may register for up to four shows. They will be asked to rank show preferences in order from highest to lowest. If selected, they will be invited to purchase a ticket for one of the events they selected.

"Weekends With Adele" was initially set to take place between January and April 2022 but was pushed back because the "Hello" singer claimed that "there was just no soul" in her show and that it "lacked intimacy." Her five-month Las Vegas residency eventually kicked off in November last year.

When the ticket sale began, tickets were priced between £73 ($89) to £590 ($721.7). However, due to high demand, resale prices reached as high as $46,000 on websites such as StubHub, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster, according to U.K.'s The Times.

The official ticket prices for Adele's additional 34 shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace have yet to be announced.