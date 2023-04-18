KEY POINTS King Charles included a family photo featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his official coronation program

Some Twitter users said they won't buy it as they didn't approve of the Sussexes' inclusion

Others argued that they are still a family and that Markle is the King's daughter-in-law

King Charles III made sure that his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle is still part of his coronation festivities even if she won't be present at the crowning ceremony.

The Duchess of Sussex, who will not be attending her father-in-law's coronation next month, and her husband Prince Harry were included in the official souvenir program for the May 6 coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. The booklet, which includes details on the coronation celebrations, the history of the traditions and family photos, was released in the U.K. Monday.

One of the family photos included in the 84-page pamphlet was captured in 2018 by royal photographer Chris Jackson for then-Prince Charles' 70th birthday. The snap was taken in the gardens of Clarence House and showed the entire family smiling while posing for the portrait.

In the photo, Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles are seated on a bench with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Behind them stood Kate Middleton, who is carrying Prince Louis, her husband Prince William, Prince Harry and Markle. The Sussexes' children — Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 22 months — had not yet been born at the time.

"Nice to see this picture I took in 2018 in the Official Coronation Programme - Had such fun taking it," Jackson wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

The photo made the rounds on Twitter, where social media users and royal fans had mixed reactions to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's inclusion in the official coronation souvenir program.

"Not a great move. I am really wishing William was being crown[ed] on May 6th," one Twitter user commented.

Another added, "I won't be buying. In view of all we know, this photo is a sham, closely followed, sad to say, by the coronation."

"Why include someone who isn't even going or even likes the whole family? Harry just has something big on Charles for him to be such a soft s--t," another claimed.

Some made fun of the photo and covered Prince Harry and Markle's faces with emojis.

One user claimed that their inclusion suggested that "poor" King Charles was "desperate to show a united family," while others wondered why Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were not included in the program despite being grandchildren of the monarch.

But many others supported the King's move, noting that they are still a family despite the rumors of tension between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.

"Let's all believe what the tabloids are saying again. It doesn't look [like] anything but a happy photo. Leave them alone," one person urged.

"So they should!! They are still family regardless," another wrote.

"Well, she is their daughter-in-law, like it or not," a different user added.

Last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry will attend King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

However, Markle and their two kids will stay in California, where she and Prince Harry moved to after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.