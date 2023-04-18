KEY POINTS Prince William and Kate Middleton still love Prince Harry despite the "bad blood," a royal expert says

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton may still welcome Prince Harry during his upcoming return to the U.K. despite his claims against them in his book and interviews, a royal expert has suggested.

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke of Sussex will attend King Charles III's coronation in London next month. However, his wife Meghan Markle and their two kids — Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1 — will remain in California.

Royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield suggested that this was likely the better option for the Prince and Princess of Wales, whom she believes would tolerate Prince Harry's presence but not Markle's.

"Both William and [his wife] Catherine will tolerate Harry's presence because, despite the bad blood and betrayal, there is a deep love for him in both of them," Schofield told Fox News Digital. "The same could not be said for Meghan. I think William and Catherine would have had a much harder time navigating Meghan's presence."

But although the "To Di For Daily" podcast host thinks Prince William and Middleton are not against Prince Harry attending the upcoming ceremony, Schofield predicted that royal fans won't see "warm interactions" between the trio.

"I do not anticipate warm interactions between Harry and William," the journalist told the outlet. "We know that palace staff is planning every entry, exit, and seat with the battling brothers in mind. The palace's ultimate objective is to avoid conflict."

Schofield added that Prince William, "without a doubt, was the most hurt by Harry's actions," referring to the latter's Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" and memoir "Spare," in which he alleged that his older brother attacked him during an argument.

"The two have not spoken since [Queen Elizabeth II's] funeral. And certainly not since the Netflix series or book. And despite Harry telling media outlets that he would only attend the coronation if his family received an apology... my sources say that no such apology has happened in private," Schofield claimed.

During an interview with The Telegraph in January, Prince Harry said he was "willing to forgive" his father King Charles and brother Prince William if they would sit down with him and "have a proper conversation."

He added that he wants his family to take "some accountability" for their strained relationship and offer "an apology to [his] wife."

Meanwhile, British journalist Robert Jobson, author of "Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed," said he believes that Prince William should "build bridges" with Prince Harry at the coronation if their father wants to reconcile with his younger son.

"It's clear that William is not very happy about it. But at the end of the day, he is sworn to the King, and if the King wants it, he should just get on with it. Make the King's life as easy as possible," Jobson said on GB News.