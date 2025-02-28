KEY POINTS John Schwarz started the movement last month, calling on consumers to resist corporate greed

The movement kicks off midnight Thursday through midnight Friday, called 'one day of economic resistance'

Stephen King and former Labor Secretary Robert Reich have urged their followers on social media to join

An increasing number of U.S. consumers are encouraging others to join an "economic blackout" on Friday, Feb. 28, and some celebrities and influential people have already joined in the momentum.

Chicago-based meditation and mindfulness advocate John Schwarz started the movement about a month ago, calling on Americans to stop making non-essential purchases online and in stores to protest what he said was corporate greed and economic exploitation.

What is the 24-Hour Economic Blackout?

According to the website established by Schwarz, the Economic Blackout is the "first initial act" of the movement to show the government and corporations "who really holds the power."

People who want to join in the movement are being encouraged to:

Not make any purchases from midnight Thursday through midnight Friday

Not buy anything online or in-store

Not spend money on fast food, gas, and major retailers

Not use credit or debit cards unless the expenditures are essential

Interest in Economic Blackout Spikes Dramatically Ahead of Planned 'Inaction'

Data from Google Trends showed that interest in the "economic blackout" call saw a significant surge in recent days, starting Wednesday, as the planned "inaction" in making purchases approached.

Earlier this month, Schwarz explained that "one day of economic resistance" will make corporations and the government understand that the people "are the system," and without the people, the United States will not be able to "run."

Why Does the Movement Matter?

According to The People's Union USA website, it matters because banks and companies "only care about their bottom line," and if the American public moves to "disrupt the economy for just one day," it will send a powerful message.

The website went on to note that if the corporations, government and banks don't listen, which is apparent, "we make the next blackout longer."

"What are building is not just about resisting corruption, it is about exposing it. For decades, corporations, politicians, and industries have worked together to rig the system against the American people," the website stated.

Influential Names Join the Call

Some celebrities and influential figures have caught wind of the movement.

"King of Horror" Stephen King took to his Bluesky account to call on people to halt their purchases on Friday. "Money's the only thing these d***s understand," he wrote.

Some of his followers have already made moves, they claimed. One user said no purchases were made since December, and the user also said the only social media account now is Bluesky, having deleted Facebook. "It's time we put values above convenience," the user said.

American stand-up comedian and actor John Leguizamo has also called on his black and Latino fans to join the movement. "Freeze your spending one day! Show them we mean business!" he wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the Economic Blackout call.

Multi-Grammy award-winning singer Bette Midler posted the same photo, urging her fans to opt for a local small business if they really need to make a purchase on Friday.

Former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich encouraged his 1.4 million followers on X to join the resistance.