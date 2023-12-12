The global brain health supplements market was valued at USD8.63 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% from 2023 to 2030.

According to Market Value Statistics, the demand for brain health supplements stems from increased customer awareness about brain health. With the US and many other consumers worldwide becoming increasingly interested in nutraceutical and herbal ways to improve their brain function, supplement brands are required to transparently list their ingredients and reference their clinically supported benefits.

Like any fast-growing industry with the potential to improve millions of lives, it has attracted a range of players - from the well-researched to the modern-day disreputable sellers, who are not struggling to find buyers: With increasing focus on cognitive health and enhancing mental performance, individuals are seeking ways to boost their brain power. However, amidst this rising trend, it is crucial to be aware of the media's (and social media's) influence on promoting supplements, often driven by biased interests and a lack of understanding about these products.

An online search for 'brain health supplements' produces almost a million results, leaving consumers to wonder who they should believe and what is effective - or even safe - to put in their bodies.

In recent times, there has been a surge in news articles discussing the role of dietitians and experts endorsing products with conflicting data about their effectiveness. In the case of supplements, this has led to increased skepticism– even for those that are scientifically validated. This highlights the need to educate healthcare professionals on assessing and identifying the supplements with the best-quality ingredients and effective doses while making sure they are provided with the right tools to responsibly guide their clients.

Although most consumers seek information when purchasing health supplements, they may not look closely at the ingredient list as the terms can be too technical to understand without any scientific knowledge. Instead, they review the benefits and front labels to comprehend what the supplement will do for them.

When purchasing brain health supplements, consumers must understand the difference between branded and generic ingredients as well as the formula of the finished products. Branded ingredients are substances that have been scientifically studied and tested for safety and are trademarked or patented by organizations, while generic ingredients share the same active ingredients as brand-name products but other characteristics that don't affect performance and, more importantly, safety or effectiveness may be different. Finished products are those ready to be sold and contain branded ingredients to highlight they are using an ingredient that has clinical science to support their product claims.

While supplements may positively affect mental or physical capabilities, consumers should always understand the efficacy of specific formulations. Some are more likely to be supported by scientific evidence, while others lack adequate studies to show that our bodies truly utilize the compound.

"According to a report by Kyowa Hakko, the 2021 Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) Consumer Survey on Dietary Supplements and the Ingredient Transparency Center 2021 Consumer Supplements Survey revealed that 77% of people aged 18-34 and 74% of those aged 35-54 are more likely to have confidence in supplements with branded ingredients compared to those with generic ones," said Karen E. ToddRD, CSCS, EP-C, CISSN, Vice President Global Brand Marketing for Kyowa Hakko, U.S.A., Inc., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage products.

Brain supplements may hold the potential to improve cognitive health, but it is important to learn about the ingredients present in these products before committing to purchasing. This is particularly important given the prevalence of media-branded and influencer-endorsed products that may not be backed by scientific research. By emphasizing the need for consumers to educate themselves, it is key for individuals to make informed decisions when choosing brain supplements.

One example of a research-backed nootropic is Cognizin® Citicoline, a branded ingredient manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., that stands out in the brain supplement market because it is supported by extensivescientific research. Cognizin® is a patented form of Citicoline, a natural compound found in the brain, which plays a crucial role in neural communication and overall brain health.

Unlike many ingredients, Cognizin® has demonstrated its effectiveness in enhancing cognitive functions, mental energy, focus, attention, and overall brain health. These benefits have made Cognizin® Citicoline popular amongst athletes, gamers, high achievers, students and parents.

Kyowa Hakko has proven its commitment to educating professionals and consumers alike, emphasizing the importance of thoroughly researching the safety and efficacy of certain brain supplements. Subsequently, many supplement providers are now adopting a new standard, where there is total transparency around both what the ingredients are, and what research they are supported by.

In addition, Keri Glassman, a nationally recognized nutritionist and dietitian, offered her insights on the topic. "Our bodies are designed to get nutrients from the consumption of a variety of whole foods including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds. However, many people don't get the recommended quantity and/or quality of nutrients from food to achieve optimal health. Most American adults in the US use dietary supplements to help improve their health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention*."

To conclude, the rising trend of brain supplements has become a key part of the health and wellbeing landscape. As consumers become more aware, the industry must adopt increased standards of transparency to ensure that buyers understand the value and safety of what they're purchasing. Adhering to these principles would increase consumer trust, consequently raising brand awareness and sales.

