The White House's official X account mocked The New York Times on Friday by altering a headline about Kilmar Abrego Garcia to push its own message that he is "never coming back."

In a mockup of the publication's article, the Trump administration updated the original headline from "Senator Meets With Wrongly Deported Maryland Man in El Salvador" to "Senator Meets With Deported MS-13 Illegal Alien in El Salvador Who's Never Coming Back."

"Fixed it for you, @NYTimes," the X post read.

"Oh, and by the way, @ChrisVanHollen — he's NOT coming back," the post continued, referring to the Maryland senator's efforts to return Abrego Garcia to the U.S.

Fixed it for you, @NYTimes.



Oh, and by the way, @ChrisVanHollen — he’s NOT coming back. pic.twitter.com/VoAphh2ZPY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 18, 2025

President Donald Trump also took to Truth Social on Friday to slander Van Hollen, labeling him a "fool" who is "begging for attention."

The Democratic senator has been one of the most vocal politicians working to secure Abrego Garcia's release. Van Hollen was also the first to visit the father-of-one since the Trump administration mistakenly deported him to El Salvador's Terrorism Confinement Center last month.

Originally published on Latin Times