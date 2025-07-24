The White House is lashing out after "South Park" skewered Donald Trump in its season premiere, calling the episode a "desperate attempt for attention" and blasting the show's creators as "uninspired."

The Wednesday night episode portrayed the president in a graphic parody that showed him in bed with the Devil and mocked the size of his genitals. The segment ended with an AI-generated public service announcement of a fully nude Trump wandering the desert. The satire aired just hours after news broke that Paramount had secured global streaming rights to iconic cartoon in a five-year, $1.5 billion deal.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers responded Thursday morning with a statement to Rolling Stone, saying, "The Left's hypocrisy truly has no end — for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as 'offense' [sic] content, but suddenly they are praising the show." Rogers added, "This show hasn't been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention."

Behind the scenes, Trump officials reportedly scrambled as clips from the episode made the rounds. One senior staffer told the outlet their phone was "lit up" with messages about it. Another adviser, a self-described longtime fan of the show, said they found the episode "disappointing."

The satirical attack comes amid criticism that Paramount is becoming too cozy with Trump. The company recently settled a lawsuit with him over a "60 Minutes" interview, reportedly paying $16 million and pledging another $20 million in programming support. Paramount is also awaiting regulatory approval for a proposed merger with Skydance.

The show's mocking PSA was a direct jab at that deal. The fallout adds to concerns about political influence over media, especially after the departure of 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens and CBS's abrupt cancellation of Stephen Colbert's Late Show. Colbert fired back at Trump this week on-air after the president claimed credit for his firing. "Go f--k yourself," Colbert said.

Originally published on Latin Times