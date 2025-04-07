There are many nifty features that Apple added to iOS over the years, but one particular feature is not exactly popular in the White House at the moment as it is being blamed for the Signal Messenger scandal.

Reports claim that the White House has determined the root of the problem, and they are now blaming the iPhone's "contact suggestion update" as the cause of the whole fiasco.

White House Signal Scandal Reportedly Blames iPhone Feature

A report from The Guardian revealed that a recent internal investigation has found that the root cause of the accidental addition of Atlantic's Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a White House Signal group chat is due to an iPhone feature.

In particular, it has been reported that the "contact suggestion update" is being blamed as the root cause of the whole problem.

According to the report, it all began when Goldberg emailed the White House to ask for a comment on a story. The content of this email was forwarded to National Security Adviser Mike Waltz through text by a Trump spokesperson, Brian Hughes.

'Auto-Suggested' iPhone Contact Revealed Sensitive Plans

Because of this, Waltz's iPhone gave a "contact suggestion update," which ended up saving Goldberg's number under Hughes' name. Problem arose when Waltz added Hughes to a group chat because he ended up adding Goldberg instead.

The group chat contained sensitive information, particularly the Trump administration's plans for an airstrike in Yemen.

Waltz initially claimed that Goldberg's number was "sucked in" from a different contact.

The Trump Administration's Controversies

Donald Trump may be a popular president for many, but many find his leadership as controversial and his choices, unpopular. One of the biggest issues that the public is reeling from is Trump's proposed tariffs that are set to affect multiple industries.

Trump is also heightening its security on US borders and its efforts against illegal immigrants. There is now an app that looks to help Mexicans determine if there is an upcoming deportation campaign, offering a panic button that would alert their families and the nearest Mexican consulate.

Also, there is the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which went on a witch hunt against different federal agencies and organizations for their alleged overspending and lavish use of the country's resources.

Originally published on Tech Times