KEY POINTS The White House X handle posted a photo of Musk and 'undisputed champ' Little X

Many users expressed dismay over the White House X account being used for non-official posts

Some users were concerned Little X was being 'exploited'

The Trump White House has been criticized on X after the White House's official X account posted a photo Sunday of Elon Musk and his son, X Æ A-Xii Musk, often called Little X, Sunday.

The photo was taken at UFC 314, which was held in Miami on Saturday. Musk and his son watched the event alongside President Donald Trump. The father-and-son duo were seated ringside beside Trump throughout the event.

White House X Account Posts Musk-X Duo

"Elon Musk and the Undisputed Champion Little X," the White House official X handle posted Sunday night, along with a photo of Musk and his son X, carrying a UFC world championship belt.

🇺🇸 @ELONMUSK & THE UNDISPUTED CHAMPION LITTLE X pic.twitter.com/rZMXpZaLp8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 13, 2025

Many X users were pleased with the post, especially those who found X adorable as he copied his dad while he touted a fist.

I can spend all day looking at Lil X in action. So adorable. Gob bless him — Ad Patriot (@Ad33449618) April 13, 2025

White House Under Scrutiny Over Post

Others took issue with the fact that the photo was posted on the White House's official X handle, and some said the post appeared to "exploit" the tech titan's son.

"This is something the White House should be posting ... why exactly?" asked one user.

One user directed her question to singer Grimes, Musk's former partner, whom he shares three children with, including X. "How does it make you feel to see your kid exploited this way?" the user asked, tagging the Canadian singer.

How does it make you feel to see your kid exploited this way @Grimezsz ? — Cali ✨️💜✨️ (@CaliCaliSue) April 13, 2025

"Did we forget what account this is? Shouldn't it be used for pressing matters and announcements? It is an official government account," one user pointed out.

Did we forget what account this is? Shouldn’t it be used for pressing matters and announcements? It is an official government account. — Andy Long (@LongAndy1001) April 13, 2025

The same user argued further that interns in charge of the account should have "left and right" limits when posting, especially since a UFC event "has no relevance to anything regarding the White House."

Several other X users had similar concerns over the use of the White House X account for non-official matters.

Bro why is the White House a shit posting account now — x - Brennan Wright (@KrittRTV) April 13, 2025

why was this posted by the White House account — Thom "F." Badinger (@fdotOnline) April 13, 2025

The Gen-Z kid running this account should rly be fired. Plz and thank you. — DeceptionPass (@DeceptionPasss) April 14, 2025

Some also questioned whether the Tesla CEO has control of the White House X handle.

does Elon have, or run, The White House’s X account?! — ItsThatCoolGuy (@ItsThatCoolSoul) April 14, 2025

Meanwhile, Musk, who leads the president's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), doesn't seem to be bothered by the questions hurled at him over the White House X account post. He instead re-posted the photo with the caption: "Such a great night!"