A woman from Pennsylvania, who participated in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 and specifically called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be brought out to the mob, has been sentenced to over two years in prison, according to officials.

Pauline Bauer, who was present near House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite during the Jan. 6 incident, shouted at police officers, demanding they bring out the California Democrat for the mob of Donald Trump supporters to hang her. She was recorded shouting "bring her out here" and "we're coming in if you don't bring her out here."

The U.S. attorney's office in Washington, D.C., said in a statement Bauer has been sentenced to 27 months in prison.

In a bench trial held in January, Bauer was found guilty on several charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and other related counts.

"Bauer's threat to hang Speaker Pelosi was real, imminent, and placed the Speaker of the House in danger," prosecutor James Peterson wrote in a court filing.

Prosecutors argued Bauer was among a group of then-President Trump's supporters, who participated in the storming of the U.S. Capitol while Congress was in the process of formally counting the electoral votes that confirmed his loss in the presidential election.

Who is Pauline Bauer?

The 55-year-old woman from Kane in McKean County owned a restaurant, Bob's Trading Post. In an interview with the Associated Press in 2021, Bauer said her restaurant had been flourishing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. She gained recognition in her community for being a vocal opponent of lockdown measures, which she believed had a detrimental impact on her business.

Along with the prison time of two years and three months, Bauer was sentenced to 24 months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Speaking for Bauer in court, her defense attorney, Komron Jon Maknoon, asserted she never had the intention to disrupt the certification process of the Electoral College vote, and emphasized she genuinely regretted her past actions and was not a threat to the public.