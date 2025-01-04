A major winter storm is expected to begin impacting the central US on Saturday, bringing with it heavy snowfall, significant ice accumulation, and dangerously cold temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm will then track eastward over the next several days, potentially affecting a wide region and creating hazardous conditions for travel, power outages, and disruptions to daily life. Authorities are urging residents in the affected areas to prepare for severe winter weather and take necessary precautions.

At present, winter storm warnings have been issued for eight states: Colorado, West Virginia, Wyoming, Pennsylvania, Vermont, New York, Maryland, and Virginia.

Snowfall amounts are expected to range from 3 to 20 inches (7 to 50 cm), accompanied by wind gusts of up to 55 mph (88 km/h). Authorities are cautioning travelers about possible road closures, whiteout conditions, and power outages. Travelers in the impacted areas are advised to bring emergency supplies, including flashlights, food, and water, and to monitor local road conditions before traveling.

According to Danny Barandiaran, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center, the largest drop in temperatures below normal is expected to occur over the Ohio Valley. However, notably cold temperatures are forecast to extend southward, reaching all the way to the Gulf Coast.

An ice storm warning has been issued for southern Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri, with significant icing expected from late Saturday through early Monday. Roads in these areas are expected to become impassable, and power outages are likely to occur.

In the mid-Atlantic, light to moderate snow accumulation is possible, with parts of the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas expecting up to 6 inches of snow. However, if sleet mixes in around the Washington, D.C. area, the accumulation could be lower. To the north, Philadelphia may also see a few inches of snow.

The southern, warmer side of the storm will bring widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms across much of the South, with the potential for some of these storms to intensify. Thunderstorms are expected to be most severe on Sunday afternoon, with heavy rainfall, strong winds, and the possibility of tornadoes in certain areas.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, a level 3 out of 5 severe thunderstorm threat has been issued for portions of Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi on Sunday. These areas should be prepared for potentially dangerous weather, including damaging winds and large hail.