U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Saturday that she's "probably done" serving as a government official when President Joe Biden's term ends in January.

Yellen, 78, was asked during an appearance at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas, whether she was might continue in her job or take on a new role in the next administration, Reuters reported.

"Probably done, but ... we'll see," she responded.

Yellen is the first woman to serve as Treasury secretary and Federal Reserve chair, and the first person to have held those titles and also chaired the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

Yellen said Saturday that she still had plenty of work to do at the Treasury Department, including likely meeting again with her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng.

In April, she traveled to China to warn Beijing to stop overproducing electric vehicles, batteries, solar cells and semiconductors before Biden announced steep new tariffs the following month.

"My guess is that we will have, one way or another, a visit," she said.

In June, former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee to succeed Biden, reportedly told Bloomberg he would consider nominating JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon as treasury secretary if he won a second term.

But Trump disavowed that statement a week after it was published in July, saying on social media, "I don't know who said it, or where it came from, perhaps the Radical Left."

Trump also denied that he was thinking about BlackRock CEO Larry Fink for the job.

Last month, Axios reported that Trump's rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, would consider Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyomo and Blair Effron, a cofounder of the Centerview Partners investment company, citing sources close to Harris.