How many times have you been to the doctor, and felt like they weren't listening to you? How often do you leave the doctor's office feeling like your problem hasn't been addressed? How often do you even understand the results of your own blood work, even after the doctor tries to explain it? According to Dr Patrick Yassini, simple shifts in medical paradigms and physician mindsets could lead to a better healthcare system for everyone.

Dr Yassini has shifted away from a one-size-fits-all model of care and embraces a more personalized approach, taking into account individuals' specific needs, based upon their unique health profile. This framework allows him to be more responsive to patient needs and better equipped to provide timely and effective care.

His mantra, "Live Better Longer," perfectly captures the mission of his practice, Peak Health Group. He sees his primary role as supporting people to optimize their performance, longevity, and overall quality of life. At the core he provides care that aligns with each individual's beliefs, objectives, and unique circumstances, empowering them to achieve wellness. This type of approach has been called integrative health and holistic medicine.

"I want to draw a distinction between disease-focused medicine – how I was trained in medical school to seek out and destroy illness–to a more patient-centered approach," says Dr Yassini.

Throughout his 25-year career, Dr. Patrick R. Yassini has recognized significant shortcomings in the way most of us receive healthcare today. The distinguished medical professional has noted that accompanying the remarkable advancements in medical technology and treatments is a growing disconnect between the healthcare system and the people it is supposed to serve. Dr. Yassini has gone on a mission to bridge this gap, establishing a successful practice prioritizing personalized care and innovative approaches to meet patient's needs.

"In medical school, we're typically taught to react to disease. We determine the therapeutic approach based on the disease, regardless of the individual in most cases. Within the first five years of practicing medicine, I became disenchanted. All we seemed to do was apply temporary fixes, sending patients to specialists for procedures that often felt like band-aids, and overlooked the patients' real concerns. I realized then that I needed more tools in my toolbox to truly care for people," he says.

Dr Yassini, therefore, believes we can improve upon the standard population-based approach to care, where treatment options are determined by protocols and standardized diagnostic criteria. According to him, this approach may not accurately take into account your unique physiology and personal baselines.

"We don't always need medication to address health issues; lifestyle changes and targeted supplements can often suffice. Take hypertension, for example. I've seen patients struggle with side effects from multiple medications when simple lifestyle adjustments may solve the problem," the founder adds.

A cookie-cutter approach can lead to misdiagnosis, unnecessary treatments, and a neglect of patients' overall well-being. Dr Yassini advocates for a shift toward personalized medicine by collecting more data points and establishing individualized norms for each patient. His proactive approach enables timely interventions to prevent diseases from progressing and improves overall health outcomes.

Advanced diagnostics, such as genetic testing and gut health analysis, enable Dr Yassini to give recommendations that meet individual patient needs. Such tests can also give doctors valuable insight that can be used to reduce the risk of future illness. Dr Yassini acknowledges the significant role that personalized treatment plans can play in long-term health and wellness.

Dr Yassini also offers more therapeutic options beyond what doctors are taught in medical school. These include intravenous (IV) therapy, which supercharges one's immune system, optimizes the body's performance, sharpens focus, and elevates the mood. He also provides medical age management, encompassing treatments such as bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, regenerative medicine therapy, and other non-surgical anti-aging procedures.

"In our practice, we prioritize caring for patients over simply treating their diseases. That's why Peak Health Group takes a holistic approach," the founder emphasizes. Peak Health Group remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of conventional disease management to address the limitations of the current healthcare system. It aims to continue empowering individuals to take control of their health and achieve optimal well-being through personalized, holistic care.