KEY POINTS Zendaya joined Labrinth onstage during his set at Weekend 2 of Coachella Saturday

The duo performed "I'm Tired" and "All for Us" from "Euphoria"

Zendaya thanked Labrinth for giving her "the most beautiful safe space" to perform live

Zendaya returned to the stage for the first time in seven years at Coachella 2023.

The crowd at Weekend 2 of Coachella was pleasantly surprised when the "Euphoria" star walked out on stage to join Labrinth during his set at the annual music festival in Indio, California, Saturday.

The duo sang his Emmy-nominated hit "All for Us" from the popular HBO series and "I'm Tired," Page Six reported.

Zendaya rocked the stage wearing a baby pink dress with a corset bodice and a frilly skirt. The 26-year-old stunner paired it with a plain white shirt underneath, silver hoop earrings, a matching ring and thigh-high black boots.

One concertgoer shared a clip from Zendaya's Coachella appearance via TikTok.

After the performance, Zendaya shared a series of videos via her Instagram Stories thanking Labrinth and the Coachella crowd for their warm welcome Saturday.

"I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night. Thank you for my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on stage again," Zendaya wrote in a post. "And to the crowd tonight... wow. My heart is so full. I can't thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away. I'm so grateful."

Three hours later, the Emmy winner posted a video of her while in bed once again expressing her gratitude to Labrinth and fans for the "magical and beautiful" night. She also shared her thoughts on the crowd's reaction to her surprise appearance.

"I'm headed to bed. I just want to say thank you again for such a magical and beautiful night. Thank you to Lab for inviting me and making all this happen so last minute. Thank you to that gorgeous crowd," Zendaya said.

She continued, "I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life, as soon as I turned the corner, I couldn't hear anything but you guys. I don't know what happened, I don't know what I sounded like, but I was just like, 'You know what? I'm just gonna have fun.' It was so special and everyone was singing along and it was so cool, so so cool. Thank you all for welcoming me back on the stage with open arms. It's been a very, very long time, so I appreciate it."

Zendaya is a total performer but has prioritized acting in recent years. She has appeared in several big movies, including the "Spider-Man" franchise, "Dune" and "Malcolm & Marie."

Zendaya released her self-titled debut studio album in 2013. Her tour for the album ended in 2015, and she hasn't taken the stage since, except for some brief appearances at award ceremonies.

After the release of "I'm Tired," her gospel-inspired collaboration with Labrinth, last year, Zendaya revealed in a tweet how much she still loves music.

"I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it," she wrote. "So the kindness and support I've received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music mean the absolute world to me... Thanks."