ZEROSE Outraged After ZEROBASEONE's Manager Was Heard Scolding Ricky During Gyuvin, Gunwook's Livestream
KEY POINTS
- ZEROBASEONE's Ricky started a solo livestream on Tuesday
- Ricky was allegedly scolded harshly by the group's manager for what he did
- ZEROBASEONE fans are demanding that WAKEONE take action
ZEROSE – ZEROBASEONE's fans – are tweeting their disappointment and anger over the alleged harsh treatment of the group's manager toward Ricky over a trivial matter.
On Tuesday, Ricky started a solo livestream to chat with ZEROSE. He was in the same room with his bandmates Gyuwin and Gunwook, who were also livestreaming. The three members weren't in the same livestream together because their phone was too small to capture all of them.
While doing his livestream, Ricky's bandmate Gunwook relayed the Kakao Talk message from their manager and told him to end the stream.
"Oops... I have to end the live now. Bye. I don't think I can continue. Sorry," Ricky said and ended his stream as told.
In Gyuvin and Gunwook's livestream, the manager was allegedly heard scolding Ricky, saying, "You didn't tell [us] and started the live. Do you understand what I'm saying?"
Because of this alleged harsh treatment toward Ricky, fans were demanding WAKEONE, the group's label, to take action and give the members better treatment.
"Poor Ricky. They should have talked to him nicely instead of shouting at him," said one fan on TikTok, while another commented, "I understand the limit of some livestreams, but they should have told him kindly."
"WAKEONE needs to wake up and get better," stated another. A fourth one said, "I despise WAKEONE to an insane level. The mistreatment is out of hand."
Meanwhile, on X, formerly Twitter, fans were worried that if the manager could scold Ricky like that, what more if they were behind the camera.
"I heard the conversation, and that staff was like insulting Ricky. If they're like that in front of the camera, how will Ricky and the members be treated behind the camera? Barging into the dorm and cursing at them at two in the morning? Apologize now, @wakeone_offcl @ZB1staff," tweeted one fan.
"@wakeone_offcl, DON'T HARASS RICKY FOR INTERACTING WITH HIS FANS. YOU OWE RICKY AN APOLOGY.🫵🏻😡RICKY IS ZB1 TOO,"stated another angry fan.
"Free everyone from WAKEONE. WAKEONE doesn't deserve its artists. Ricky worked so hard to be an idol, and this is how you treat him?" commented another.
One fan reported that the language allegedly used by the manager while scolding Ricky was "the most vulgar and impolite." This explained why Korean ZEROSE was reportedly furious because it was demeaning to him. "It was verbal abuse," the tweet read.
Meanwhile, an official global fanbase account for Ricky, @RICKYGLOBAL_, has shared a letter template for fans to send to WAKEONE. "Continue sending e-mails to let them know that we will not stand idly until Ricky is treated fairly as a member of ZB1," the fanbase tweeted.
