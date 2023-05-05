KEY POINTS "Scream VI" earned a total of $44,447,270 on its first day

Filipinos are so fond of watching not only local teleseryes but also international movies and shows that help them relax amid their chaotic weekday schedules.

Their obsession with thrilling storylines and satisfying revenge plots is well-known. Well, who can blame them? So if you're interested in the top 10 TV shows and films in the Philippines right now, you are in the right place. Below we prepared several recommendations, as listed on JustWatch streaming charts, for your next binge sessions.

Movies

10.

"A Man Called Otto"

"A Man Called Otto" is a remake of the 2015 Swedish film called "A Man Called Ove," based on the bestselling novel by Fredrik Backman.

The film describes Otto as a grump and always-grounded old widower who seemingly gave up on everything following the death of his wife. He is also known as someone who keeps attempting to end his life but gets interrupted every single time.

Watch how Otto's life turns from gray to bright upon the arrival of a young and sweet family who are persistent in befriending him. Will he have reasons to relax and smile now?

"A Man Called Otto" is available for streaming on Apple TV+ and Google Play Movies.

Rotten Tomatoes review: It received a total of 69% positive reviews from professional critics.

9.

"The Menu"

"The Menu," directed by Mark Mylod, represents elitism with a very intriguing secluded restaurant where everything takes place. The story starts with a batch of well-known and wealthy individuals excitedly traveling to a remote island to try an exclusive restaurant experience. Their supposed quick trip becomes a day filled with mystery and violence.

One thing to commend in "The Menu" is its cinematography which makes the entire island look lavish and chic. Note that the film does not only centers the totally appetizing foods but also gives emphasis on the detailed meaning behind every character's action and response. Currently, "The Menu" is available for streaming on Disney Plus.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "The Menu" has a total of 88% positive ratings from professional critics.

8.

"Suki"

"Suki" is a Filipino word referring to one's regular customer. The film centers on the life of a lady stripper and a gigolo who promise each other not to let their work affect their personal relationship. However, with continuous temptations due to the nature of their jobs, the point comes when they start to hesitate to live in line with their oath.

"Suki" was released in February 2023 with a running time of one hour and 51 minutes. You can buy or rent "Suki" on Google Play Movies.

IMDb review: "Suki" has been rated 5.8 out of 10 stars.

7.

"John Wick"

The recent release of "John Wick: Chapter 4" prompted fans to binge-watch the previous film series. The franchise is all about the titular character, played by Keanu Reeves, and his revenge on the Russian gangsters who broke into his home, stole his car, and killed the puppy that his deceased wife left to him. Former assassin John Wick uses his legendary skills and connections to track the people who brought chaos to his life.

The movie is full of fight scenes surrounding assassins and criminals. The film won various awards, including Best Action Movie at the 2014 IGN Summer Movie Awards.

"John Wick" is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "John Wick" accumulated a total of 86% positive reviews from professional critics.

6.

"Selina's Gold"

"Selina's Gold" is a 2022 Vivamax original movie set in the Philippines during early World War II. It shows the life of Selina and her fate under her father's hands.

Selina's father sells her to Tiago as a payment for his debt. She gets forced to work as a helper and as Tiago's sex slave. Despite the ongoing abuse, Selina falls in love with Tiago's blind slave Domeng. Both soon plan their escape away from the hell they are experiencing.

You can buy "Selina's Gold" on Google Play Movies or rent it via Google Play Movies online.

IMDb review: "Selina's Gold" has been rated 6.6 out of 10 stars.

5.

"Nope"

"Nope" is a 2022 film directed and written by the award-winning Jordan Peele. This movie made headlines, not just because of its compelling storyline but also due to the Academy Awards' lack of recognition of the film.

The film follows the life of the Haywood siblings, OJ and Emerald. After their father's sudden death, they inherit a horse ranch that rents its animals for movie filming. However, due to their declining profits, they establish a plan to get footage of a strange monster roaming in the skies and sell it just to keep their ranch.

"Nope" is available on Apple TV+ and Google Play Movies.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Nope" got a total of 83% positive reviews from professional critics.

4.

"Evil Dead"

This 2013 mystery thriller film centers on a series of terrors and bloody killings. The four characters visit a remote forest cabin to help one of their drug-addict friends through withdrawal. However, the supposed cozy stay resulted in the awakening of an ancient demon.

"Evil Dead" is directed by Fede Alvarez and was first released in theaters on Apr. 5, 2013, with a total domestic gross of over $54 million.

You can download and stream "Evil Dead" on DIRECTV, Amazon Video, Vudu, Redbox, AMC on Demand, Apple TV+, Google Play Movies, YouTube and Microsoft Store.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Evil Dead" gathered a total of 63% positive ratings from professional critics.

3.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

The history-making movie tackles the story of a Chinese laundromat owner and her family and their unique experience in the tax office. Everything seems normal at first until interdimensional features enter the story. This science fiction film shows Evelyn Wang transferring between timelines.

Expect a one-of-a-kind performance from Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu. No doubt, this movie dominated this year's Academy Awards by winning seven awards – with Yeoh becoming the first-ever Asian to win an Oscar for the Best Actress category.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" is available for streaming on HBO Go.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Everything Everywhere All at Once" has a total of 94% positive ratings from professional critics.

2.

"Ghosted"

In the chase for healing after a coworker's death, art curator Sadie Rhodes takes a trip into the countryside, where she meets farmer Cole Turner. Due to Saddie not keeping in touch with Cole after their encounter, he tracks her through the use of an item with a tracking device that he left in Sadie's purse. Cole's love brings him to London, but instead of meeting Sadie, he gets caught up in an unexpected adventure.

Anticipate the romantic partnership of Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in this action-packed film. It is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Rotten Tomatoes review: It received a total of 27% positive reviews from professional critics.

1.

"Scream VI"

"Scream VI," domestically released on March 10, 2023, earned a total of $44,447,270 on its first day. This newest installment in the meta-slasher franchise follows the horrifying incidents surrounding Sam and Tara, who move to New York for a fresh start. However, the appearance of a Ghostface simply means that their desired peaceful life is still quite far from reality – another killing rampage is about to happen.

"Scream VI" is the first sequel without two of the movie's original stars, Neve Campbell and David Arquette. But the story manages to pay homepage to their characters. You can buy or rent "Scream VI" on Apple TV+ and Google Play Movies.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Scream VI" has a total of 76% positive ratings from professional critics.

TV Shows

10.

"The Night Agent"

"The Night Agent" is based on Matthew Quirk's 2019 novel of the same now. It was released on March 23 with a total of 10 episodes.

"The Night Agent" follows the journey of an FBI agent named Peter Sutherland who works in the White House basement looking after a phone that never rings — surprisingly, one night, it does.

This Netflix series stars Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D. B. Woodside and Hong Chau.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "The Night Agent" has a total of 75% positive ratings from professional critics.

9.

"Dead Ringers"

"Dead Ringers" is a 2023 Amazon Prime series about the identical Mantle twins, who are both gynecologists. They share an extreme bond and can be seen as very emotionally dependent on each other despite their differences. Their journey in establishing a new kind of birthing center will lead to the development of their characters. Watch how the protagonists pinpoint the importance of pregnancy and giving birth. The series is based on David Cronenberg's 1988 film of the same name.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Dead Ringers" has a total of 85% positive reviews from professional critics.

8.

"The Last of Us"

This HBO survival horror game series was released in January of this year with a story set in 2033 — two decades after the population gets wiped out due to a fungal infestation of the brain that turns its host insane and later destroys their entire body.

The story features Joel and 14-year-old Ellie in their touching story of survival.

Rotten Tomatoes review: It earned a total of 96% positive reviews from professional critics.

7.

"The Mandalorian"

The Mandalorians are a race of warriors featured in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." This series extends the "Star Wars" franchise and is strongly recommended for its well-paced and brilliant flow.

The plot follows the journey of a lone gunfighter, played by Pedro Pascal, who operates outside of the New Republic. "The Mandalorian" is available for streaming on Disney Plus.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "The Mandalorian" gathered a total of 90% positive reviews from professional critics.

6.

"Ted Lasso"

"Ted Lasso" focuses on the life of an amateur American coach in the English Premier League. The first season shows Ted and Coach Beard as they experience difficulties in managing and leading their team toward their Premier League win. "Ted Lasso" is currently available on Apple TV+.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Ted Lasso" has 92% positive ratings from professional critics.

5.

"Beef"

"Beef" is a Netflix series with 10 episodes created by Lee Sung Jin. "Beef" shows the lives of two strangers — Danny Cho and Amy Lau, and how they meet through road rage.

The two characters have different life challenges, with Danny having mental health struggles while Amy struggles to find a buyer for her store. Observe how their complications build an entirely compelling narrative.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Beef" gathered a total of 98% positive reviews from professional critics.

4.

"Wildflower"

"Wildflower" is a Philippine television show that was released in 2017. It presents the story of Ivy Aguas, played by Maja Salvador, and her journey to get justice for her father's death and her mother's assault, which resulted in insanity. "Wildflower" is available for streaming on Netflix and iWantTFC.

IMDb review: "Wildflower" got a review of 7.1 out of 10 stars.

3.

"Succession"

"Succession" is a two-time winner of the Emmy Awards' Best Drama category. The series features the dysfunctional Roy family headed by Brian Cox. First released in 2018, the show focuses on the effects of generational wealth in a witty and funny view. Though it seems dark and sleek, the series does not fail to give tons of laughs. Watch it on HBO Max.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Succession" accumulated 95% positive ratings from professional critics.

2.

"Citadel"

"Citadel" is a science-fiction action series with Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead. The series, which focuses on two spies from the Citadel agency, was created by David Weil.

With no memories to recollect, the two characters start a new life away from the chaotic profession they used to have. However, their former colleagues manage to find them, leading them to a mission to save the entire world. Stream "Citadel" on Amazon Prime.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "Citadel" gathered a total of 50% positive ratings from professional critics.

1.

"The Diplomat"

"The Diplomat" is a recently released series on Netflix that tackles stories about conflicts between the U.K., the U.S., Iran and Russia. The show follows Kate Wyler, who is supposed to be the U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan but is instead sent to London after a British aircraft carrier gets attacked in the Persian Gulf by Iran. The show presents characters who are job-focused and value diplomatic relationships above all.

Rotten Tomatoes review: "The Diplomat" earned a total of 88% positive ratings from professional critics.