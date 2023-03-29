KEY POINTS "Wizards of Waverly Place" showrunner Peter Murrieta confirmed that Alex Russo was bisexual

"Loki" director Kate Herron revealed that she wanted to "acknowledge" Loki's bisexuality in the series

"Heartstopper's" Nick Nelson and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine's" Rosa Diaz are among the popular bisexual characters on TV

LGBTQ+ representation in TV and film has been growing over the years. More diverse stories are now being explored, such as same-sex relationships and coming-out arcs, which ultimately help boost the community's confidence and feeling of acceptance.

Below are 10 of the most popular bisexual characters on television.

1. Alex Russo from "Wizards of Waverly Place"

Disney's "Wizards of Waverly Place" gained massive popularity among teens when it aired between 2007 and 2012, and one of its protagonists, Selena Gomez's Alex Russo, was apparently meant to be LGBTQ.

Though Alex had several male love interests in the show, including the charming werewolf Mason (Gregg Sulkin) and her first love Dean Moriarty (Daniel Samonas), it was recently revealed that there was also a brewing romance between her and another female wizard, Stevie Nichols (Hayley Kiyoko).

"WoWP" showrunner Peter Murrieta confirmed on the "Wizards of Waverly Pod" podcast hosted by Jennifer Stone and David DeLuise — who played Harper Finkle and Jerry Russo on the series, respectively — the fan theory that Alex almost had a same-sex relationship.

"I wished we could have played more with what was quite obvious to a lot of us, which was the relationship between Stevie and Alex," Murrieta said, explaining that it "wasn't a thing" openly explored by Disney at the time, "but we got as close as we could."

2. Nick Nelson from "Heartstopper"

Netflix's "Heartstopper" is an LGBTQ+ coming-of-age series based on Alice Oseman's critically acclaimed graphic novel about two teenage boys exploring their sexuality and eventually finding love. Now a pop-culture phenomenon, the eight-episode series touched on the realities of this generation's struggles in coming to terms with their sexuality and finding acceptance through it all.

"Heartstopper" focused on the love story between Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), an openly gay teenager, and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), a rugby player who starts to question his sexuality after developing feelings for Charlie, according to Collider. Nick eventually accepts his bisexuality and overcomes the prejudice that comes with it.

3. Rosa Diaz from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Stephanie Beatriz's Rosa Diaz sparked a cultural reset after coming out as bisexual in Season 5 of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." It shocked her squad members as she was a private person, but their acceptance was one of the most heartwarming scenes in the show.

Rosa became more open about her sexuality in the next three seasons and even kept a bisexual flag on her desk at the NYPD's 99th Precinct.

4. Loki from "Loki"

Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, became Marvel's first canonically queer lead character when he came out as bisexual in a subtle way in "Loki" Season 1, episode 3, titled "Lamentis."

As the villain-turned-hero explored the multiverse, he eventually met and fell in love with another variant of himself, a woman named Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino).

"How about you? You're a prince. Must've been would-be princesses or perhaps, another prince," Sylvie told Loki in the episode, according to Collider, to which the latter responded, "A bit of both. I suspect the same as you."

"Loki" director Kate Herron further discussed the moment in an interview with the outlet, saying, "It's canon in the comics — he's been written as bi and also pan, and I just wanted to make sure that we were acknowledging that aspect of his personality. Because the whole show is about Loki's identity, and it felt like, well, we should be acknowledging this."

5. Samantha Jones from "Sex And The City"

One of the most iconic "Sex and the City" characters, Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) is known for being fiercely independent and having an unbothered personality.

Though often described as sexually liberated, her character evolved and became more vulnerable on the show as she entered into a long-term relationship with Maria (Sonia Braga).

Samantha never officially addressed her sexuality. But her love for Maria proved her openness in exploring her sexuality.

6. Adam Groff from "Sex Education"

In "Sex Education," Adam Groff started out as an antagonist who bullied Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) — an openly gay student at the fictional Moordale Secondary School. But he did get a redemption arc as he came to terms with his sexuality, beat out his internalized homophobia and found himself falling in love with Eric.

Adam, played by Connor Swindells, became one of the hit Netflix series' fan-favorite characters as his growth emphasized the importance of discussing bisexual stories on TV.

7. Angela Montenegro from "Bones"

"Bones," one of the longest-running series on Fox, featured bisexual representation, thanks to the beloved Angela (Michaela Conlin).

Though Angela did not verbally come out, she was openly bisexual and had intimate relationships with both men and women. Toward the end of the fifth season, Angela eventually married her co-worker, Jack (T.J. Thyne).

8. Tara Thornton from "True Blood"

Human-turned-vampire Tara Thornton (Rutina Wesley) embarked on a journey of rediscovery as an immortal and redefined her sexuality as a woman open to having relationships with both men and women. She eventually showed more of her true self, no longer afraid of uncertainty.

9. Villanelle from "Killing Eve"

In the BBC series, ruthless assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) had an obsessive psycho-sexual relationship with MI5 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) during the latter's investigation and eventually started to realize the true meaning of love, thanks to Eve.

While they got to enjoy their love for just a few minutes in the series before Villanelle's death, the books that the show is based on featured Eve and Villanelle living in Russia together as a couple, according to Cosmopolitan.

10. Jay Bilzerian from "Big Mouth"

Bisexual representation started to expand into the animation industry as well, including in the coming-of-age sitcom "Big Mouth," which featured the sexually charged character Jay (voiced by Jason Mantzoukas) learning that he is bisexual.