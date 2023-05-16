KEY POINTS Blackpink's Jisoo has over 72 million followers on Instagram

"Gangnam Style" by Psy was the first YouTube video that gained one billion views

Blackpink and BTS members recorded a net worth of $20 million each

With the popularity of K-pop all over the world, South Korean artists managed to become a global phenomenon for several years now. The likes of BTS and Blackpink continue to capture audiences' hearts through their diverse music genres. In a 2022 survey with 26 countries as respondents, around 46% said K-pop was "very popular" in their country.

High album sales, international concerts, and global endorsements have been associated with these K-pop stars — surely, they are earning more than you can imagine. In this article, we will take a look at the top 15 richest K-pop stars based on data presented by Celebrity Net Worth.

15.

Jisoo

Kim Jisoo is a South Korean singer, actress, and model with a net worth of $20 million. She grew up in Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, and attended the School of Performing Arts Seoul.

She started her career as a trainee for YG Entertainment in 2011 and later debuted with the girl group Blackpink in 2016. Their first single album, "Square One," charted at numbers one and two on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. Since then, the group has broken numerous records and achieved success both in Asia and America. Jisoo has also starred in Korean television series — contributing a decent amount to her earnings.

Blackpink's lead vocalist and visual is a popular social media influencer with over 72 million followers on Instagram. Jisoo began her solo endorsement in 2018 under the South Korean cosmetic brand, Kiss Me. Then, she had her first-ever international deal with Dior in 2019 as their local brand ambassador. Two years after, she was introduced as one of the global ambassadors of Dior. In 2022, the K-pop idol was chosen as Cartier's brand ambassador.

14.

Jennie

Kim Jennie, another member of Blackpink, has an estimated net worth of $20 million. She released her solo debut album, "Solo," in 2018. It peaked at number 2 in Korea, while the single "Solo" reached number 1 in Korea and the U.S. World chart.

The Blackpink rapper is also known to be involved in tons of brand collaborations, including South Korean luxury beauty brand Hera, KT Corporation, soju brand Chum-Churum and Lotte Confectionery. In 2018, Chanel Korea appointed her as its brand ambassador. Also, Calvin Klein chose Jennie as the face of their Spring 2021 collection.

13.

Rosé

Park Chaeyoung, widely known as Rosé, is a Korean-New Zealand singer and dancer who has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Rosé was born in 1997 in Auckland, New Zealand. When she was seven, her family moved to Melbourne, Australia. At age 15, Rosé auditioned for YG Entertainment in Sydney, which led to her signing with the record label and relocating to South Korea, where she rose to fame with the girl group Blackpink.

In 2021, she released a solo single album titled "R." Rosé has also appeared in advertisements for Perfect World Mobile, modeled for Kiss Me cosmetics, 5252 BY O!Oi and O!OiCOLLECTION. She has also been chosen as the global ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co.

12.

Lisa

Lalisa Manobal, a Thai rapper, singer, dancer, and model, has an estimated net worth of $20 million. She was born in Buriram Province, Thailand, on March 27, 1997, and is known for her work with the South Korean girl group Blackpink.

Aside from her singing career, Lisa closed major deals with brands like Bulgari, Celine, Mac, Adidas, Penshoppe, AIS Thailand, Chivas Regal, and South Korean cosmetics brand Moonshot.

South China Morning Post reported that Korean media believed the rapper charged at least $600,000 for each endorsement.

11.

Jimin

Jimin, of the South Korean boy band BTS, has been recently appointed as a global brand ambassador for Dior. He has also partnered with Tiffany & Co. for various events and ad campaigns. His net worth is said to be $20 million — the majority due to his singing career.

Aside from BTS fame, Jimin's solo album, "FACE," sold 1,021,532 copies on its release day and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Jimin is also a co-owner of the most expensive apartment complex in Seoul, Nine One Hannam.

10.

RM

RM, real name Kim Namjoon, has a $20 million net worth and is the leader of the popular K-pop group BTS. He released his solo debut album "Indigo" in December 2022, which featured collaborations with many artists.

RM recently became part of the Bottega Veneta family, as confirmed by the brand's creative director Matthieu Blazy in an Instagram post.

RM is also known to be an art collector; he previously revealed that he donated $84,000 to an art museum. RM is taking a break from BTS with plans for solo albums. Other members of the group enlisted in the military, but they reportedly plan to reunite in 2025 following their service.

9.

J-Hope

J-Hope, born Jung Ho-seok, is a South Korean rapper, dancer, and singer who gained popularity with his group BTS. He signed a contract with Big Hit Entertainment in 2012 and released his debut mixtape entitled "Hope World" in 2018. J-Hope has an estimated net worth of $20 million and lives in a luxurious home that he reportedly bought for $1.6 million in 2016. He is currently 29 years old and is serving in the military.

8.

Jungkook

Jeon Jungkook is a 25-year-old member of BTS and the youngest in the group. His first dream was to be a badminton player; however, he got inspired to pursue music after watching Big Bang's leader G-Dragon perform.

He joined Big Hit Entertainment and received training in dance from Movement Lifestyle in Los Angeles. Jungkook has had many sources of income, such as collaborations with brands like McDonald's, Hyundai, Samsung and Louis Vuitton. Jungkook, with a net worth of $20 million, reportedly bought a two-story house in Itaewon amounting to over $7 million in 2021.

7.

Suga

Min Yoongi, who goes by the stage name Suga, reportedly has a $20 million net worth. Aside from BTS' success in endorsements, music sales and streaming numbers, Suga and the rest of the members were offered 478,695 common shares and a market cap of $7.6 billion by Big Hit Entertainment. He has also released two mixtapes under the pseudonym Agust D and collaborated with other artists.

With his massive income, Suga has been committed to helping charities by donating almost $75,000 (100 million won) to Hope Bridge Disaster and Save the Children Korea for various projects.

6.

Jin

Kim Seok Jin, more commonly known as BTS's Jin, is a 30-year-old South Korean singer and the oldest member of the popular boy band. His estimated net worth for 2023 is $20 million. Jin, currently serving in the military, has made his share of investments, including starting a restaurant with his older brother in 2018.

He has also hosted music programs and was awarded the Flower Crown or the Hwagwan Order Of Merit by the President of South Korea with the other members for their contribution to Art and Culture.

Jin has also released various songs as an individual artist. His solo tracks include "Awake," "Epiphany" and "The Astronaut," which all garnered massive successes. The songs went on to top the Gaon Digital Chart, a record chart in South Korea. Overall, Jin's career as an idol with BTS has enabled him to accumulate great wealth.

5.

V

Kim Taehyung, or V, is the second-youngest member of BTS. He has a net worth of $20 million and owns shares in HYBE, a South Korean entertainment company.

He has released solo music projects, starred in Korean dramas and even made his way into modeling. His lavish Gangnam apartment is reportedly worth $4.55 million.

4.

Taeyang

Taeyang, real name Dong Young-bae, is a vocalist and dancer from the group Big Bang. He recently made a comeback with his new album "Down to Earth." The album sentimentally shows Taeyang's thoughts during his time away from the music scene. He reportedly has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

Taeyang and his wife, Min Hyo Rin, recently purchased a luxurious home in the affluent Janghak Paarc Hannam neighborhood of Seoul, which set them back at approximately $13.2 million.

Taeyang earned his net worth through his investments in real estate and YG Entertainment, as well as royalties from more than 30 song credits. In 2017, he made an estimated $47.6 million only from his real estate investments.

3.

Rain

Veteran singer Jung Ji-hoon, known as Rain, previously sold a commercial building in Cheongdam, South Korea, for more than three times the price he originally purchased it for. Rain and his wife, Kim Tae-hee, have gained popularity as celebrity real estate moguls in South Korea.

He made his solo debut in 2022 and has been active since then. Among his biggest hits include "Rainism," " It's Raining" and "Love Story." He reportedly has a net worth of $20 million.

2.

G-Dragon

G-Dragon, also known as Kwon Ji-yong, is the leader and rapper of the popular Korean boyband Big Bang. With lots of successful albums, solo projects and brand endorsement deals to his name, G-Dragon has achieved a considerable net worth, amounting to $30 million, placing him among the top earners in the Korean music industry.

He joined YG Entertainment in 2006 and was featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2016. Even though Big Bang is currently a four-member act due to one member leaving the group, G-Dragon's popularity has not diminished. According to Celebrity Net Worth, G-Dragon's net worth is mainly due to music royalties, worldwide concert tours and collaborations with luxury brands, such as Chanel and BMW.

1.

Psy

Even years after "Gangnam Style" became a worldwide sensation, South Korean rapper Psy, real name Park Jae-sang, is still on top of the list of the richest Korean stars — with a $60 million net worth.

The song's video was the first YouTube upload to reach one billion views and kickstarted K-pop as an international phenomenon. During the peak of the song's popularity, Psy performed with Madonna, danced in front of the Eiffel Tower and met with former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Psy's success paved the way for K-pop to be recognized in the United States. After leaving YG Entertainment, PSY started his agency called P NATION. The first signed artists of the company were Jessi, HyunA, and E'Dawn. All three have since left the agency.