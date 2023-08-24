KEY POINTS GoodData Corporation released a list of the top 10 popular South Korean dramas on Monday

Netflix's "Mask Girl" and Disney+'s "Moving" topped the list with over 20% popularity scores each

GoodData Corporation's FUNdex list is reportedly based on data surveys

GoodData Corporation, a K-content competitiveness analysis agency, released the top 10 most popular South Korean dramas as of Monday based on data surveys.

Called FUNdex, the list reportedly helps viewers choose dramas and entertainment shows by calculating the programs' "fun" factor alongside their rankings on television and OTT platforms (Netflix, Disney+ and the like).

If you're looking for popular K-dramas to watch, check out the 10 K-drama series included in GoodData Corporation's FUNdex list:

10.

"The Killing Vote"

The SBS-produced crime drama series "The Killing Vote" is based on the webtoon "Gukminsahyeongtupyo" written by Um Se-yoon.

In the drama series, all South Korean citizens over 18 years old receive a text message polling them whether a heinous criminal should receive the death penalty or not. If the poll records more than 50% in favor of the death penalty, the criminal will be killed by the Dog Mask.

It stars South Korean actors Park Hae-jin and Park Sung-woong and South Korean actress Lim Ji-yeon, among many others.

9.

"The Real Has Come!"

"The Real Has Come!" stars South Korean stars Baek Jin-hee, Ahn Jae-hyun, Cha Joo-young and Jung Eui-jae and tells the story of an unmarried obstetrician and gynecologist who entered a contractual relationship with an unmarried pregnant woman to escape an unwanted marriage arranged by the man's family.

It airs every Saturday and Sunday on KBS2 at 7:55 p.m. KST. It is also available for streaming on Kocowa, Viki and Viu in select regions.

8.

"The First Responders 2"

The second season of "The First Responders," which premiered last Aug. 4, follows the story of a police force, paramedic team and the members of a fire department coming together to help their city in unprecedented events, including crime, disasters and emergencies.

Its lead stars are Kim Rae-won (detective Jin Ho-gae), Son Ho-jun (firefighter Bong Do-jin) and Gong Seung-yeon (paramedic Song Seol).

It airs on SBS at 10 p.m. KST every Friday and Saturday. It is also available for streaming on Disney+ in select regions.

7.

"Not Others"

Based on a popular Kakao webtoon, "Not Others" tells the heartwarming story of a single mother-daughter duo played by South Korean actress Jeon Hye-jin and Girls' Generation's Sooyoung.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jin Hee is a police box patrol team leader living under her physical therapist mother Eun Mi's roof. Their lives are shaken after a mysterious doctor Jin Hong (played by Ahn Jae-wook) appears in front of Eun Mi one day, while her daughter meets police officer Jae Won (played by Park Sung-hoon) at work.

This original Genie TV drama airs on ENA every Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m. KST. It is also available for online streaming on Genie TV's online platform, as well as TVING and Viki.

6.

"My Lovely Liar"

"My Lovely Liar," a mystery romantic drama starring former NU'EST member Hwang Min-hyun and "Love Alarm" actress Kim So-hyun as Kim Do-ha and Mok Sol-hee, respectively.

In this upcoming drama, a young freelancer, Mok Sol-hee, becomes a "liar hunter" with her ability to "hear" the lies told by others. One day, she encounters a mysterious and handsome new neighbor and genius music producer Kim Do Ha, who keeps his identity hidden after being accused of murder.

It airs on tvN every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 p.m. KST. It is also available for streaming on Viki and Viu in select regions.

5.

"Behind Your Touch"

The JTBC-produced drama, which also premieres on Netflix every Saturday and Sunday, follows the story of the people living in a rural farm village, including veterinarian Bong Ye-bun, who is portrayed by South Korean actress Han Ji-min.

Ye-bun possesses a psychometric superpower that allows her to see into a person or animal's past when she touches their butt. While experimenting on her superpower, she gets involved with Detective Moon Jang-yeol, played by actor Lee Min-ki. They will work together to solve cases in the village.

4.

"The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch"

The second season of the hit series "The Uncanny Counter," which revolved around the story of noodle shop employees working as demon hunters, returned on TVN on July 29. It is also available for online streaming on Netflix.

The new season, "The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch," stars new villains played by "The Glory" actress Kim Hieora and "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" actor Kang Ki-young.

It takes over tvN's Saturday and Sunday 9:20 p.m. KST time slot previously occupied by "See You In My 19th Life." It is also available for online streaming on Netflix.

3.

"My Dearest"

The historical romance drama "My Dearest" premiered on MBC and Viki on Aug. 4. Set in the Joseon dynasty, it follows the love story between a man named Lee Jang-hyun, played by Namkoong Min, who declared non-marriage, and a woman named Yoo Gil-chae, played by Ahn Eun-jin, who dreams of finding love again after her failed marriages.

"My Dearest" airs at 9:50 p.m. KST every Friday and Saturday on MBC. It can also be watched online via Viki in selected regions.

2.

"Moving"

"Moving" recorded a 20.30% popularity score in GoodData Corporation's FUNdex list. It is a supernatural drama about high school students with hidden superhuman powers and their parents. They will team up in a fight against powerful dark forces.

The Disney+ original stars Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, Zo In-sung, Cha Tae-hyun, and Ryoo Seung-bum, among many others.

New episodes of "Moving" are released on Disney+ every Wednesday.

1.

"Mask Girl"

"Mask Girl," a dark comedy thriller series released on Netflix last Friday, tells the story of an ordinary office worker who is insecure about her appearance. After work, she puts on a mask and livestreams as "Mask Girl."

Included in the main cast are South Korean actress Ko Hyun-jung, former After School member Nana, South Korean actor Ahn Jae-hong and "The Uncanny Counter" lead star Yum Hye-ran.

It reigned the GoodData Corporation's FUNdex list with a 21.80% popularity score.