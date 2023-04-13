KEY POINTS "1000-Lb Sisters" star Tammy Slaton shared a new selfie on Instagram

Tammy Slaton had proven herself that she could shed the extra pounds she had been trying to get rid of for years.

Slaton shared a new photo of herself on Instagram. In the snap, her epic weight loss is visible. She didn't accompany the post with any caption, but it was enough for her fans to celebrate her success.

Several netizens who have been following her weight loss journey on the TLC show "1000-Lb Sisters" flooded her post with supportive messages. Many of them also expressed how proud they were of the 36-year-old reality star.

"I was so happy to see you get married on this last episode of your show, and I am just so happy to see you doing so good lots of love," one commented with a red heart emoji.

"Tammy, I was seriously one of your biggest critics. It's been amazing seeing your consistency within your health journey. Soon enough you'll be approved for skin removal, and just know we are all rooting for you! Proud of you!" another added.

"You're doing so amazing! You proved everyone wrong and proved to yourself you can do it! Amazing job!" a third person opined.

"I'm soooo soooo proud of you girl. You took back your life, and you did the damn thang. Keep it up because you're my motivation," a fourth commenter wrote.

In the recent episode of the latest season of TLC's "1000-Lb Sisters," Slaton achieved her weight loss goal after losing enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery. She weighed 717 lbs and had to drop to 550 lbs. When she weighed herself, she was down to 534 lbs.

"When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second," Slaton said in the Feb. 7 episode, People reported. "I'm like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that's a huge drop."

She added, "I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!"

In another episode, she acknowledged her family's support when they celebrated her departure from the Ohio rehab facility to undergo bariatric surgery with Dr. Eric Smith.

"They had a poster for me to read that everybody wrote a little something on there to celebrate me," she said during the episode. "I mean, b—s this is about me at the end of the day because I'm queen."

Slaton was emotional as she reflected on her family's support. She was moved to tears when she said she "needed to know that they love me no matter what" ahead of the surgery.

"I needed to know that they're here for me. They love me. That's one of the biggest things to help push me through to get to where I am now," she said.

"1000-Lb Sisters" Season 4 aired its finale on March 21, with Slaton marrying her husband, Caleb Willingham. TLC has not yet confirmed if it will renew the series for another season.