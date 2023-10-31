KEY POINTS Several K-Pop idol groups encountered ghosts in their respective dorms

Some ghost appearances were reportedly recorded in V Lives and music videos

Some K-Pop idols encountered doppelgangers of their bandmates

While K-Pop idols are surrounded by security staff to keep them safe and guarded, no amount of bodyguards can save them from spooky encounters with ghosts.

From dorms to practice rooms to their own houses, K-Pop idols encountered otherworldly elements that scared them and made them believe in ghosts and paranormal experiences.

Here are 16 scary horror stories personally experienced by K-Pop idols that are sure to give you the creeps.

1.

OH MY GIRL Arin and Jiho's midnight V Live

In June 2016, OH MY GIRL members Arin and Jiho decided to do a V Live at midnight, talking about ghost stories. They were the only ones at home because everyone else was somewhere out.

During their live, they experienced different creepy moments, including hearing a man's voice, their camera shaking and eventually falling and the moving blinds, among many others. The two girls also felt as if somebody or something were touching them.

When they could not handle the creepy atmosphere anymore, they tried to turn on happy music, but it wouldn't play.

2.

The "I-Land" ghosts haunting the trainees

According to the "I-Land" trainees, their dorms seemed haunted. With the thought of having ghosts in the dorms, the trainees reportedly proposed doing things together to stay safe.

There were instances of objects falling out of nowhere in the dorm pantry and the practice room. One time, a door suddenly opened on the second floor, and it was caught on camera.

3.

BigBang Taeyang's summer ghost encounter

In one of BigBang Taeyang's past guest appearances, he shared his encounter with a ghost before his debut.

According to him, when his bandmates were taking showers, they often heard someone knocking on the door. When they switched off their computer after using it, he shared that they often heard a strange noise from the speakers.

At first, he didn't believe his bandmates' stories until he experienced one. One summer morning, he got up earlier than his bandmates. As he was getting ready, he heard a ticking sound coming from the speakers while he was sure that he turned the computer off.

He said the ticking sound was followed by a static sound, which seemed like someone "speaking in tongues." While in the bathroom, he also heard someone trying to open the door, turning the knob continuously.

4.

A ghost singing with aespa's Winter and Karina

Winter shared a ghost experience she encountered while she was with her aespa bandmate Karina in their vocal room.

According to her, she played music while humming to it. Then she heard a voice singing with her. Thinking it was Karina, she asked her bandmate about it but to her surprise, Karina wasn't the one singing. She did not know about the song either.

They also heard a different voice together even though they were the only ones in the room.

5.

A child ghost in the WM Entertainment building

In 2021, OH MY GIRL member YooA appeared as a guest on MBC's "Late Night Ghost Talk" and shared the story about the famous ghost haunting WM Entertainment's building.

She revealed that the ghost was a small, short-haired female ghost. Not only OH MY GIRL members reportedly encountered the ghost, but also their labelmate B1A4. The ghost was reportedly seen in the practice room often.

When they moved to a bigger building, YooA shared that the ghost followed them there, too.

6.

TWICE's Sana and the practice room ghost

When TWICE's Sana was still a trainee, she had a personal encounter with a ghost in their practice room.

One time, when she was about to go home, she saw a "trainee" crouching down in the practice room. Thinking the "trainee" had a bad day, she thought that it would be better to not talk to her and give her space, so she just walked past her.

As she looked back, no one was there.

7.

The haunting at BLACKPINK Lisa's house

In a past interview with KIISFM radio, BLACKPINK's Lisa shared a paranormal experience in her house.

In one instance, her motion sensor garbage can kept opening when no one was triggering the sensor. According to her, her cats were not in the room, so it's weird that the garbage can kept opening by itself.

She even quipped that maybe the ghosts in her house were just bored and wanted to entertain themselves.

8.

T.O.P's iPod story with his former bandmates

In an episode of BigBangTV from way back, T.O.P and his former bandmates were gathered together when T.O.P's iPod started to play music.

The scary part was that the iPod was off.

9.

SHINee's Onew and Minho's doppelganger

Many years ago, SHINee's Onew shared that he had an encounter with a ghost in their old dorm. After washing up, he realized he forgot to get a towel, so he told Minho to get one.

He saw someone slowly come out from the room on the left side of the bathroom and thought it was Minho. But after a few minutes, Minho didn't bring him a towel still, so he called him again.

After seeing the real Minho come out of the bedroom, he got terrified that the person he saw previously wasn't actually him. Out of fear, the two decided to wash together.

10.

SEVENTEEN's Dino and the "ghost masseuse"

In an overseas schedule, Dino of SEVENTEEN was certain that his bandmate Hoshi was with him in the room, using the computer beside him.

He went to sleep when someone suddenly went inside the room and started to grab his feet. Thinking it was someone from room service, he said, "No thanks." Still, that someone kept massaging him strongly, so he woke up and said, "No thanks," again.

When he woke up, he realized no one was in the room. Dino shared that it really scared him.

11.

Ghost experiences at NCT's old dormitory

Talking about a specific room in their old dorm, Doyoung recalled when his bandmate Taeil walked toward the closet while sleeping. He said Taeil kept banging on the closet door.

After that, Jaehyun brought up the rumor that there was a ghost in the room, and the others agreed. Doyoung saw a ghost in that room. Meanwhile, Taeyong shared that he felt strange every time he entered that room.

According to the members, they couldn't sleep well when they were in that room, too.

12.

MAMAMOO's Moonbyul and Hwasa's ghost

In December 2016, MAMAMOO appeared as a guest on JTBC's "Knowing Bros." There, members Moonbyul and Solar shared their scary experiences with Hwasa's ghost.

According to them, they both saw someone looking exactly like Hwasa in their dorm on different occasions... while Hwasa was apparently in her hometown.

13.

Lisa's ghost stories at BLACKPINK's dorm

During a past V Live, BLACKPINK's Lisa shared the scary stories she had experienced in the BLACKPINK dorm.

One time, while she was inside Jisoo's room, which was next to Rosé's – real name Park Chae-young, she saw someone walk toward the living room and thought it was her bandmate Rosé. She even talked to her, and she even answered, but according to her, it didn't feel right at the time.

Then, she asked Rosé where she was, and she was just inside her room. The one she previously saw wasn't her.

On another occasion, Lisa shared she experienced sleep paralysis and could not move at all. When she opened her eyes, she saw a guy sitting on her bed.

14.

B1A4 members' ghost encounter at a waiting room

While inside a music show waiting room, B1A4 bandmates Jinyoung and Sandeul revealed on "Knowing Bros" that they both experienced sleep paralysis five times.

Jinyoung shared, "The last time, I opened my eyes a little and saw that a ghost was holding up a big mirror with my reflection. It wanted to show me how much I was suffering."

In 2015, TEEN TOP made rounds online for the alleged ghost photos taken when the members visited Niel at the set of his MV shoot. In the snaps, a ghostly figure was seen staring at the window in the background.

T.O.P Media responded to the speculations and said that the photos and videos from the set of Niel's music video filming were "not staged at all."

16.

The female voice in EXO's "MAMA" music video

At 4:16 of EXO's "MAMA" music video, a woman's voice saying "Thank you, everyone" in Chinese could be heard.

The woman's voice, which the members said was not a part of their recording, was heard only in the music video. Chinese member Lay, who didn't believe in ghosts, shared that he had goosebumps upon hearing the mysterious voice at the time.