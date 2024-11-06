Republicans Likely To Swap Senate And House Power With Democrats
A split Congress will make it harder to pass the president's agenda
In the early morning hours of the day after the election, it appeared that Republicans were going to take back control of the Senate. At the same time, Democrats were set to return to power in the House of Representatives.
The GOP appears to have flipped at least two Senate seats which would give them a majority in the Senate, the Associated Press reported.
The Democrats are projected to hold 223 seats to 212 Republican seats in the House, according to New York Times projections.
While a split Congress could make it difficult to pass the president's agenda, Republicans controlling the Senate would create a huge advantage for Donald Trump if he wins the White House.
The Senate would confirm any Supreme Court nominations he would make while back in office.
Trump was able to nominate three justices that tilted the high court to the right. The reshaped court overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected abortion rights at the federal level and sent control back to the state level.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Top Philadelphia Official Issues Powerful Warning To Election Day Troublemakers: 'Eff Around And Find Out'
-
North Korea Fires Short-range Ballistic Missile Salvo Ahead Of US Election
-
Win The Vote But Still Lose? Behold America's Electoral College
-
From Abortion To Bobcat Hunting: US Vote Not Just For President
-
Thousands Protest Alleged Election Fraud In Georgia
-
US Fines Chipmaker $500,000 For Selling To Blacklisted Chinese Company
-
Ikea Paying $6.5 Million To East German Prisoners Forced To Make Their Furniture
-
Speaker Mike Johnson Again Opens Door Wide Open To Blocking A Harris Victory
-
Rivals Race To Tape As US Election Heads To Photo Finish
-
Officials Stepping Up Security For Election Workers Amid Ongoing Threats: Report