In the early morning hours of the day after the election, it appeared that Republicans were going to take back control of the Senate. At the same time, Democrats were set to return to power in the House of Representatives.

The GOP appears to have flipped at least two Senate seats which would give them a majority in the Senate, the Associated Press reported.

The Democrats are projected to hold 223 seats to 212 Republican seats in the House, according to New York Times projections.

While a split Congress could make it difficult to pass the president's agenda, Republicans controlling the Senate would create a huge advantage for Donald Trump if he wins the White House.

The Senate would confirm any Supreme Court nominations he would make while back in office.

Trump was able to nominate three justices that tilted the high court to the right. The reshaped court overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected abortion rights at the federal level and sent control back to the state level.