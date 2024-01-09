Nothing can beat spending time watching your favorite anime shows and movies with your friends. Anime shows and movies, which include everything from action-packed adventures to thought-provoking dramas, have become a global phenomenon, and attracted a dedicated fan base.

Here, we have compiled the top 30 anime that will keep you thoroughly entertained in 2024.

30.

Rascal Does Not Dream Of Bunny Girl Senpai

"Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai" provided a fresh spin on supernatural teen drama with bizarre "puberty syndrome" cases. Viewers praised the touching dynamic between Sakuta and Mai.

29.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

"Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?" gained popularity by showcasing Bell Cranel's adventurous journey from underdog to hero. The series balances amusement from his ever-growing harem with dungeon-crawling action, creating a well-rounded and engaging narrative.

28.

Vinland Saga

"Vinland Saga" experienced a surge in popularity due to its grounded and morally ambiguous portrayal of Vikings, a perspective not often explored in anime. Fans engage in heated debates over Thorfinn's anti-killing stance, adding depth to the discussions surrounding the series.

27.

Sword Art Online

"Sword Art Online" retains its influence as a gateway anime series, drawing in newcomers with its thrilling VRMMORPG premise and action-packed narrative. The captivating relationship between Kirito and Asuna adds an extra layer of appeal for many viewers.

26.

Bungo Stray Dogs

"Bungo Stray Dogs" has captured audiences with its imaginative use of abilities inspired by real literary figures in thrilling adventures. Fans eagerly anticipate new confrontations between the rival factions, adding to the series' intrigue and appeal.

25.

Violet Evergarden

"Violet Evergarden" captivated audiences with its compelling slice-of-life drama and breathtaking visuals. Violet's heartfelt journey to understand emotions resonates deeply with viewers, making it a standout in the anime landscape.

24.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

"Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation" introduces a refreshing isekai perspective, chronicling Rudeus' transformation from a shut-in to a skilled mage. Viewers have been continuously engaged in discussions about his development and the confidence he gains along the way.

23.

Horimiya

"Horimiya" thrives on the charm of its sweet high school romance, featuring the sincere Miyamura and the secretly down-to-earth Hori. Fans find joy in their authentic chemistry, making the series a delightful watch.

22.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War

"Kaguya-sama: Love is War" continues to entertain with the eccentric mind games played between Kaguya and Miyuki. Despite their blatant mutual affection, the ongoing refusal to confess adds humor, keeping fans laughing and enthusiastically cheering for them.

21.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

"Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War" is the final arc of the Bleach manga series, created by Tite Kubo. In this arc, the story takes a darker and more intense turn, as it delves into the lore of the Soul Society and introduces new powerful characters.

20.

Mob Psycho 100

"Mob Psycho 100" distinguishes itself through its eccentric characters, fluid animation, and sincere storytelling. Viewers are emotionally invested in Mob's internal struggles and development as he endeavors to gain control over his psychic powers.

19.

Tokyo Revengers

"Tokyo Revengers" has entranced readers with its gritty delinquent action and captivating time travel narrative. Takemichi's repeated, unsuccessful attempts to alter the past maintain a constant suspense, with fans actively discussing strategies for him to successfully reshape the future.

18.

Your Name

"Your Name" stands as Makoto Shinkai's defining work, thanks to its innovative body-swapping premise and breathtaking visuals. The emotional impact of its conclusion has earned it widespread acclaim on a global scale.

17.

Fire Force

"Fire Force" seamlessly blends thrilling fire-based battles against "Infernals" with a deeper exploration of its world's lore and character backgrounds. Fans applaud its animation quality and the expansive multimedia offerings associated with the series.

16.

The Promised Neverland

"The Promised Neverland" fascinated audiences early on with the harrowing tale of children attempting to escape captivity. It skillfully unfolds mysteries surrounding the demons and the unknown realms that lie beyond the walls.

15.

The Seven Deadly Sins

"The Seven Deadly Sins" maintains a loyal fanbase, and is appreciated for its uniquely designed characters, thrilling fantasy action, and the enigmatic history of the Sins. Fans are left in suspense, speculating about when the story will ultimately reach its conclusion.

14.

A Silent Voice

"A Silent Voice" presents a poignant redemption tale that grapples with weighty subjects such as bullying, disability, and suicide. The realistic struggles of its characters make it one of the most emotionally impactful anime films.

13.

The Rising of the Shield Hero

"The Rising of the Shield Hero" has garnered a devoted following by portraying Naofumi's journey from being a zero to becoming a hero in the aftermath of betrayal. Viewers eagerly await the eventual reckoning against those who betrayed him.

12.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime

"That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" distinguishes itself among fantasy isekai narratives through its whimsical approach and innovative world construction. Protagonist Rimuru Tempest's amiable governance of a monstrous nation adds a delightful twist to the storyline.

11.

Haikyu!!

"Haikyu!!" satisfies sports anime fans with its intense volleyball matches and inspirational storylines following the journey of Hinata and his team. Its uplifting themes and camaraderie make it binge-worthy.

10.

Spy x Family

"Spy x Family" rose rapidly in popularity this year thanks to its hilarious blend of action, comedy, and heart. Anya's telepathic antics and the Forger family dynamics never fail to entertain.

9.

Chainsaw Man

"Chainsaw Man" exploded onto the scene in manga form before becoming one of the most anticipated anime adaptations today. Denji's tragic backstory and character evolution resonates, while the bloody devil-hunting action satisfies readers.

8.

Dr. Stone

"Dr. Stone" brings intelligence and scientific flair to the post-apocalypse genre, with ingenious protagonist Senku leading civilization's revival. Fans love the creative strategies Senku and his allies use to overcome challenges and defeat brute force.

7.

One Piece

"One Piece" continues its decade-spanning episodic storytelling as one of the best-selling manga worldwide. Audiences are deeply immersed in the rich world and cast of the Straw Hat Pirates. With no ending in sight, it remains a staple of any anime fan's journey.

6.

Black Clover

"Black Clover" has steadily garnered a devoted following for its classic shonen adventure vibe, featuring the boisterous yet kind-hearted Asta. Fans are invested in Asta's pursuit to become the Magic Emperor, while safeguarding his friends. Its approachability makes it a preferred choice for those new to anime.

5.

One-Punch Man

"One-Punch Man" defies expectations with the stark contrast between Saitama's unassuming nature and his overwhelming power. Fans can't get enough of the unconventional humor and intense action, as Saitama casually dominates peculiar villains and monsters.

4.

My Hero Academia

"My Hero Academia" stands tall as one of the premier superhero stories across all mediums today. Izuku Midoriya's inspiring underdog quest to become a hero despite his lack of powers resonates deeply with fans. Each episode delivers remarkable animation and emotional character development.

3.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" has mesmerized audiences with its breathtaking animation and emotional narrative, chronicling Tanjiro Kamado's journey to rescue his sister Nezuko from demonhood. The recent conclusion of the manga has ignited intense online discussions as fans eagerly await a potential comeback.

2.

Attack on Titan

In its final season, "Attack on Titan" continues to gather momentum, captivating viewers with revelations about the Titans, high-stakes battles, and a complex ideological conflict between former friends turned enemies. Its mature tone and masterful storytelling solidify its standing as an anime masterpiece.

1.

Jujutsu Kaisen

"Jujutsu Kaisen" burst onto the scene with its dynamic action sequences, vibrant characters, and a captivating mystical universe. Protagonist Yuuji Itadori has quickly won over fans for his unwavering commitment to sacrificing himself in order to contain the perilous cursed spirit Sukuna.

Time to enjoy

There is no doubt that anime leaves a lasting impact on viewers, who are always ready to delve deeper into this world. So, the next time you feel you have nothing to watch, grab that remote control and tune into any of the popular anime shows mentioned here and see how compelling this world is.