The year 2024 will not be complete without some good quality series that you can enjoy when you are alone, with family or friends. Here, we have compiled a list of the next seasons of already running shows or upcoming series that will have everyone on the edge of their seats.

25.

True Detective: Night Country (Season 4, Max)

The investigator side of Jodie Foster returns. Having previously portrayed FBI trainee Clarice Starling in 1991's "The Silence of the Lambs," she now steps into the role of detective Liz Danvers in the fourth season of the anthology crime drama "True Detective." The term "Night Country" alludes to the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska, where darkness persists for 24 hours during the winter. Reluctantly teaming up with her former partner, Evangeline Navarro (played by Kali Reis), they tackle a series of disappearances culminating in a chilling discovery of bodies on ice.

24.

The Penguin (Max)

Drawing from characters originally conceived by Bob Kane with Bill Finger for DC, The Penguin brings a classic villain back into focus. Colin Farrell once again embodies Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, also known as The Penguin, reprising his role from the 2022 film, "The Batman." The Penguin was a criminally disfigured mastermind who served as the chief lieutenant to Carmine Falcone, before the latter met his demise at the hands of The Riddler. Now, The Penguin contends with Falcone's daughter, Sofia (played by Cristin Milioti), in a power struggle for dominance over Gotham City's criminal underworld.

23.

Ripley (Netflix)

Tom Ripley has been portrayed in various adaptations over the years. Like this particular narrative draws inspiration from Patricia Highsmith's 1955 crime novel "The Talented Mr. Ripley," the source material has also influenced the 1960 film "Purple Noon," featuring Alain Delon, and the 1999 film "The Talented Mr. Ripley," starring Matt Damon. In this rendition, the character of Ripley is masterfully portrayed by Andrew Scott, alongside Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf and Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood. Ripley, a skilled grifter, is hired by a wealthy individual to coax his son, Johnny, to return from 1960s Italy.

22.

The Sympathizer (HBO)

Derived from Viet Thanh Nguyen's 2015 novel, which secured the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, "The Sympathizer" is transformed into a dark A24 comedy. The narrative revolves around the Captain (played by Hoa Xuande), a North Vietnamese operative embedded within the South Vietnamese army during the Vietnam War. Following the war's conclusion, the Captain must escape to the U.S. In this new setting, he continues to surveil South Vietnamese refugees, providing intelligence to the Viet Cong. The question arises: how long can he maintain the facade?

21.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight (Max)

Adapted from George R. R. Martin's 2015 work "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," which follows three prequel novellas to "A Song of Ice and Fire" -- "The Hedge Knight," "The Sworn Sword," and "The Mystery Knight," this series centers around Ser Duncan the Tall, or Dunk, who is a wandering knight without a master. Set 80 years before "House of the Dragon" and 90 years prior to "Game of Thrones," the show follows Dunk and his squire, Egg, as they traverse through the lands of Westeros.

20.

The Boroughs (Netflix)

The Duffer brothers, known for creating "Stranger Things," serve as executive producers for a new supernatural series. Diverging from their usual themes, this series unfolds at the other end of the age spectrum, within a retirement community in New Mexico. The ominous antagonist in this narrative is an extraterrestrial entity with a peculiar appetite for their most precious resource: time.

19.

Parish (AMC)

"Parish" is based on the TV series "The Driver" on BBC One. In this new series, Giancarlo Esposito takes on the role of Garcián "Gray" Parish, a taxi driver whose life undergoes a dramatic transformation when he picks up an unconventional passenger. Despite believing that his dark past is a distant memory, Gray is jolted into the present when his son is ruthlessly murdered. This tragedy propels him into a relentless pursuit, reigniting old habits he thought were long buried.

18.

Franklin (Apple TV+)

Derived from Stacy Schiff's 2005 book, "A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America," Franklin chronicles the 8-year-long journey of the founding father to France. Amidst the Revolutionary War and approaching 70 years of age, Franklin played a pivotal role in shaping the 1778 Franco-American alliance. Subsequently, in 1783, he repeated this feat during the finalization of the Treaty of Paris with England. Throughout this tumultuous period, Franklin adeptly navigated, evaded, and outwitted French informants, British spies, and even his own colleagues.

17.

The Regime (HBO)

Kate Winslet returns with yet another distinctive accent, this time adopting a subtle drawl befitting a fictional Central European autocracy where she assumes the role of the chancellor. This incisive political satire unfolds over the course of a year within the palace of this contemporary European regime, exposing fissures and witnessing its gradual decline. Guillaume Gallienne takes on the role of the chancellor's husband, while Andrea Riseborough serves as the palace manager. Additionally, Martha Plimpton appears as the U.S. Secretary of State.

16.

Fallout (Prime Video)

Derived from the eponymous role-playing video game franchise and featuring Ella Purnell as the protagonist, "Fallout" unfolds in an alternate history. In this reality, following World War II, the progression of nuclear technology leads to a colossal nuclear war, resulting in the creation of the Wasteland -- everything beyond the Vaults. Fast forward 200 years, Lucy, a young Vault Dweller, embarks on a journey from these secure underground bunkers, inhabited by survivors of the war, into the peculiar, harsh, and retro-futuristic realities that exist outside.

15.

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

In the realm of physics, a three-body problem involves determining the positions and velocities of three point masses and predicting their subsequent motion. However, in this narrative, the three bodies under consideration are sun-like stars, hinting at the potential presence of an alien civilization. Adapted from Liu Cixin's 2008 sci-fi novel of the identical title, "3 Body Problem" revolves around astrophysicist Ye Wenjie (played by Rosalind Chao), who, during the 1960s, makes a decision that sets off substantial ripple effects for present-day scientists.

14.

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

This series boasts a delectable blend of elements: a 1969 period drama infused with comedy, featuring the talents of Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, and Ricky Martin. Set in Palm Springs, touted as the epitome of America's high society -- exclusive, fashionable, and perilous -- it draws inspiration from Juliet McDaniel's 2018 novel "Mr. & Mrs. American Pie." In "Palm Royale," Maxime Simmons (Wiig), an ambitious woman navigating the divide between the haves and have-nots, finds herself scrambling toward the towering heights of societal prominence.

13.

Apples Never Fall (Peacock)

Derived from the 2021 novel penned by Liane Moriarty, the creative mind behind "Big Little Lies" and "Nine Perfect Strangers," "Apples Never Fall" is a captivating mystery centering around the Delany family. Joy (played by Annette Bening) and Stan (portrayed by Sam Neill), along with their four grown children -- Amy (Alison Brie), Troy (Jake Lacy), Logan (Conor Merrigan-Turner), and Brooke (Essie Randles) -- anticipate quality time together after the sale of their tennis academy. However, the family's idyllic facade unravels when an injured young woman arrives at their doorstep, bringing forth the hidden secrets of this seemingly golden family.

12.

Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

Adapted from James Clavell's 1975 novel of the identical title, "Shōgun" unfolds as a period drama set in feudal Japan. Lord Toranaga (played by Hiroyuki Sanada) stands as a shrewd and formidable daimyo, a feudal lord, navigating a landscape fraught with adversaries. His character is juxtaposed with that of John Blackthorne (portrayed by Cosmo Jarvis), a British sailor whose journey leaves him shipwrecked in Japan, grappling with a culture entirely alien to his own. Entering the scene is also Lady Mariko (depicted by Anna Sawai), a mysterious female samurai with much to prove.

11.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)

The cherished animated series undergoes a live-action transformation, and one can only hope for a refreshing interpretation of the cinematic adaptation. The core premise remains unchanged: Southern Water Tribe siblings Katara (played by Kiawentiio) and Sokka (portrayed by Ian Ousley) stumble upon Ang (depicted by Gordon Cormier), a 12-year-old airbender, encased in ice for the past century. Upon reviving him, the trio, along with Ang's cherished sky bison, Appa, embarks on a quest to guide Ang in mastering all four elements as the Avatar.

10.

The New Look (Apple TV+)

Set against the backdrop of the Nazi occupation of Paris during World War II, fashion designer Christian Dior (played by Ben Mendelsohn) is on the brink of unveiling his groundbreaking fashion collection, the "New Look." However, as Dior's fame ascends, there's a looming threat to the prominence of Coco Chanel (portrayed by Juliette Binoche). An ensemble cast, featuring Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior, John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong, Emily Mortimer as Eva Colozzi, and Claes Bang as Hans Von Dincklage, contributes to a star-studded historical drama that unfolds the pivotal moments in the launch of modern fashion.

9.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

This rendition of Mr. & Mrs. Smith draws inspiration from the characters featured in the 2005 action-comedy film of the same name, headlined by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. In this adaptation, Donald Glover takes on the role of Mr. Smith, while Maya Erskine portrays Mrs. Smith. Their marriage serves as a façade, carefully orchestrated by the enigmatic spy agency employing them both. As they face weekly high-stakes missions, the question arises: can they sustain the charade, and what ensues if feigned emotions evolve into genuine ones?

8.

Genius: MLK/X (Season 4, National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu)

To date, the biographical anthology series "Genius" from National Geographic has explored the lives of Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso, and Aretha Franklin. In its fourth season, titled "MLK/X," the series takes a unique approach by juxtaposing and examining two historical figures: Martin Luther King Jr. (played by Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Malcolm X (portrayed by Aaron Pierre). The profound impact of these two influential figures is highlighted as their work remained in constant dialogue, and their legacies are intricately intertwined.

7.

Expats (Pime Video)

Adapted from Janice Y. K. Lee's 2016 novel "The Expatriates," this drama, crafted by Lulu Wang, delves into the complex and intertwined experiences of individuals residing in Hong Kong. The narrative revolves around the American architect Margaret (played by Nicole Kidman), the Korean American college graduate Mercy (portrayed by Ji-young Yoo), and Hilary, a British expatriate yearning for motherhood (depicted by Sarayu Blue). Their lives are intricately woven together through robust yet inherently transient friendships, navigating the challenges of adulthood, including marriage, parenthood, careers, and loss.

6.

Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)

Adapted from Donald L. Miller's 2007 book "Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany," this war drama chronicles the journey of the 100th Bomb Group within the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II. Austin Butler takes on the role of Major Gale Cleven, alongside Callum Turner as Major John Egan, Barry Keoghan as Lt. Curtis Biddick, and Ncuti Gatwa as 2nd Lt. Robert Daniels. Serving as a companion miniseries to "Band of Brothers," this production, co-produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, unveils yet another compelling WWII narrative.

5.

Griselda (Netflix)

This crime drama, hailing from the creators of Narcos, unfolds the life saga of the Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco (played by Sofía Vergara). Depicted as a multifaceted figure encompassing roles as a "queenpin, innovator, mother, and killer," the portrayal contrasts with the true nature of Griselda, who was known for her ruthless violence. The series traces Griselda from Medellín, where she infamously shot and killed her husband, to Miami, where she ruthlessly built and presided over a colossal and blood-soaked cocaine empire.

4.

Death and Other Details (Hulu)

Thrust into an unfortunate situation, Imogene Scott (played by Violett Beane) finds herself in the crosshairs as the prime suspect in a locked-room murder. The crime occurs within the confines of a lavish, meticulously restored Mediterranean ocean liner. In order to clear her name and unravel the mystery, Imogene must reluctantly join forces with Rufus Coteworth (portrayed by Mandy Patinkin), the world's greatest detective -- a person she happens to harbor strong disdain for.

3.

Monsieur Spade (AMC)

Continuing the narrative from Dashiell Hammett's 1930 novel, "The Maltese Falcon," "Monsieur Spade" unfolds its story. Sam Spade (played by Clive Owen), the private investigator, is reluctantly pulled out of his serene retirement in the south of France. His new assignment involves delving into the gruesome murders of six nuns at a nearby convent. These deaths appear to be enigmatically connected to a child, pursued by everyone, believed to possess extraordinary powers.

2.

Echo (Disney+ and Hulu)

Echo, portrayed by Alaqua Cox, made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the 2021 miniseries "Hawkeye." In that storyline, she led the criminal group Tracksuit Mafia under the authority of the crime lord Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin (played by Vincent D'Onofrio). Currently, Echo, a deaf character, has revisited her hometown in Oklahoma. As she confronts her past, deeply entwined with Kingpin, her adoptive uncle responsible for her father's demise, she is also rediscovering her connections to her Native American heritage.

1.

The Brothers Sun (Netflix)

Bruce, portrayed by Sam Song Li, aspires to lead a regular life in California. However, his hopes are disrupted when his brother, Charles (played by Justin Chien), unexpectedly arrives from Taipei. Charles unveils startling truths -- their father is a Taiwanese triad kingpin, and their mother, Eileen (depicted by Michelle Yeoh), has relocated to the U.S. to distance herself from that world. Unfortunately, ruthless gangsters have traced Charles to the Sun family, putting them in imminent danger.

Endless options for 2024

With so many exceptional options to choose from this 2024, one can expect a lot of relaxing time in front of the TV. So, get ready with your favorite snacks and beverages, as it is time to binge watch masterpieces.