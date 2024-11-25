Excavations in the ancient city of Hadrianopolis, located in Karabük's Eskipazar district, have unearthed a rare 5th-century artifact. The amulet, depicting Prophet Solomon on horseback spearing the devil, offers a glimpse into religious and cultural practices during the Late Roman and Early Byzantine periods.

King Solomon, a central figure in Judaism, Christianity and Islam, is often depicted as a wise ruler with divine authority.

The discovery was made under the supervision of Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ersin Çelikbaş of Karabük University, as part of the "Heritage to the Future Project" led by Turkey's Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The find is considered groundbreaking due to the artifact's unique imagery and inscriptions, marking it as the first of its kind discovered in Anatolia.

The amulet showcases Prophet Solomon as a warrior, a depiction significant across Abrahamic religions. Dr. Çelikbaş explained that while Solomon is a revered ruler in the Torah and Bible, he is recognized as a prophet in Islam. The necklace includes the phrase, "Our Lord defeated evil," reinforcing its symbolic value.

On the reverse side, the names of four archangels—Azrael, Gabriel, Michael, and Israfil—are inscribed, enhancing their spiritual significance. "This artifact reveals how Solomon was seen as a protective figure for military units," Çelikbaş said. The artifact aligns with prior findings in Hadrianopolis, which indicate the presence of a cavalry unit during the Roman and Byzantine periods.

Hadrianopolis often called the "Zeugma of the Black Sea" for its rich mosaic artwork, has long been a focal point for archaeological research. The city served as a settlement from the Late Chalcolithic period through the Byzantine era. Over the years, excavations have revealed structures such as baths, churches, rock tombs, and a theater.

The discovery of this amulet further underscores the city's significance as a religious and cultural hub. Dr. Çelikbaş noted that a similar depiction of Solomon was previously found in Jerusalem, suggesting a shared religious connection between distant regions.

Experts have dated the artifact using static graphic analysis, placing it in the 5th century AD. The find highlights the historical and religious prominence of Anatolia as a crossroads of civilizations. "This amulet is a remarkable testament to the cultural exchanges and beliefs of ancient societies," Çelikbaş emphasized, according to CBS News.