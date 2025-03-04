KEY POINTS A New York Times/Ipsos poll found that 79% of Americans believe trans athletes shouldn't be allowed to compete in girls' sports

Some X users said the Democratic Party, especially senators, are 'out of touch' with the American people's desires

The bill will prohibit federally-funded schools from allowing trans students to participate in women's sports

Senate Democrats have overwhelmingly voted against a bill that will prohibit transgender students from playing in girls' sports, paving the way for the phrase "79% of Americans" to trend on Elon Musk-owned social media platform X overnight.

Republicans needed at least seven Democrats to advance the proposed legislation, but they ended up with a 51-45 vote that fell short of the required 60 votes.

The Congressional Equality Caucus thanked "Senate allies who voted 'No'" to the bill, saying the proposed legislation was "so extreme" and could have "opened up any girl—trans or cisgender—to invasive physical inspections."

X Users Reiterate Broad Opposition

On X, which has largely become an online hub for politics talks, the phrase "79% of Americans" has been trending overnight.

The phrase was derived from a January poll by the New York Times and Ipsos, wherein it was found that there is broad opposition to transgender athletes being allowed to compete in women's sports.

The poll asked respondents whether they think "transgender female athletes – meaning athletes who were male at birth but who currently identify as female," should be allowed to compete in girls' sports.

A total of 79% of the respondents said they "should not be allowed." Notably, 94% of Republican supporters were against the notion, and 67% of Democratic supporters were also against it, signaling a shift in views among Democratic supporters.

Democrats 'Out Of Touch' with American Public?

Amid continuing discussions on X about the matter, many expressed disappointment over the Democratic Party supposedly being "out of touch" with what Americans actually want.

"Democrats have fallen completely out of touch with the people of this country. Just a bunch of radical extremists," said one user.

"How does nearly an entire party go against the overwhelming majority of Americans?" another user argued, adding that Democrats have just "told our daughters they don't matter" through their votes.

Outkick Founder Clay Travis said the senate Democrats' Monday vote was "political suicide."

79% of Americans — including 67% of Democrats! — oppose men competing in women’s sports. Tonight every single Democrat senator voted in favor of men being allowed to compete in women’s sports. This is political suicide. I’m not sure we have ever seen anything like this. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 4, 2025

What Does the Bill Say?

The bill could have codified U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order last month that sought to ban trans athletes from participating in women's sports. "With this executive order the war on women's sports is over," he said at the time.

The proposed bill's highlights are:

Gender should be based "solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

Federally funded schools are prohibited from allowing trans athletes to participate "in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls."

GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who introduced the bill, said that despite the setback, it's not yet over. "I'll never stop fighting to protect women and girls," he wrote after the Senate vote.