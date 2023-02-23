Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has shared a trailer for his upcoming movie, "About My Father," which is based on real-life events.

Maniscalco plays himself in the comedy, while Robert De Niro portrays the role of his father, Salvo, who works as a haircutter.

The trailer starts with Sebastian telling his fiancée, Ellie (played by Leslie Bibb) that his old-school Italian father is important to him as his mother died one year ago. Ellie suggests Sebastian invite his father to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with them. She also invites her own family. The movie follows how Salvo struggles to stay with a modern American family.

Maniscalco, who shared the trailer on his Twitter page Wednesday, wrote, "Family is everything. My new film, About My Father, is in theaters everywhere on May 26th!"

Family is everything. My new film, About My Father, is in theaters everywhere on May 26th!#AboutMyFather pic.twitter.com/HRKLIBCRd8 — Sebastian Maniscalco (@SebastianComedy) February 22, 2023

The 49-year-old comedian co-wrote the movie, along with writer Austen Earl.

"I co-wrote ​@AboutMyFather about, well, my Italian immigrant father, Salvo," he wrote. "The story is based on my real-life story of my Italian-Sicilian immigrant family meeting Lana's American family for the first time over Fourth of July weekend."

"Talk about opposites, I'm surprised she stayed with me after that!" he added.

I co-wrote ​@AboutMyFather about, well, my Italian immigrant father, Salvo. The story is based on my real-life story of my Italian-Sicilian immigrant family meeting Lana's American family for the first time over Fourth of July weekend. — Sebastian Maniscalco (@SebastianComedy) February 22, 2023

The flick is helmed by Laura Terruso, who previously directed movies like "Hello, My Name Is Doris" and "Good Girls Get High." Kim Cattrall, Kim Cattrall, David Rasche, Brett Dier, Deborah Tucker and Laura Ault are also part of it.

Maniscalco previously disclosed that De Niro had spent time with his father before playing him on-screen.

"I think it really slapped him in the face when I called him and told him that De Niro wanted to spend some time with him," the comedian told People on Wednesday. "We spent three days with De Niro out in Oklahoma [where he was filming Killers of the Flower Moon]. Of course, my dad's still working and his main concern was how he was going to tell his clients at the salon that he couldn't do their dye job."

"About My Father" is slated to release in theaters on May 26.