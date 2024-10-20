Actor Alec Baldwin returned to "Saturday Night Live" as controversial Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who won't let Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph) speak during their interview because he's too busy attacking her.

Baldwin's Baier quickly demands Harris tell him "how many murderers you let loose in this country ... a million?... two million?... ten million?"

When Harris insists on being allowed to answer the question, Baier shoots back: "I can't because I'm talking."

The sketch also mocked the real Baier's tricky editing of a Trump clip, carving out the former president's controversial quote that he would unleash the military on "radical left" Americans, including elected Democratic lawmakers Reps. Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi.

In the sketch's version of the edited clip, "SNL" Trump regular James Austin Johnson rambles on and on and on, and even does a little dance routine, mocking Actual Trump's decision last week to cut off questions at a town hall event and instead play music for 39 minutes.

Johnson also skewered Trump's recent insistence that the violence of January 6 three years ago when his supporters stormed the Capitol was a "love fest."

"It was basically Woodstock," Johnson goofed. "People were being peaceful. No one died, except for the few that did, and so now that I've got your vote, let's dance." Cue "It's Raining Men."

Baldwin's appearance on the comedy program was his first since since his manslaughter case in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie "Rust" was in July 2024. He regularly played Trump on "SNL" in past seasons.

Trump's wild music switch during his town hall appearance was also scorched on the "Weekend Update" portion of "Saturday Night Live."

Faux news host Colin Jost played sections of Trump's music marathon, noting: "You can find all those incredible songs on 'Now That's What I Call Dementia.'"

He also highlighted Trump urging wives to urge their husbands to vote, by telling that "fat pig to get off the couch."

(The full clip can be seen below.)