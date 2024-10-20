Donald Trump swooned for more than ten minutes about well-endowed late legendary golfer Arnold Palmer's genitalia in yet another odd campaign speech Saturday night.

"Arnold Palmer was all man, and I say that in all due respect to women, and I love women. But this guy, this guy, this is a guy that was all man," Trump, who was speaking at the Arnold Palmer Airport, gushed to the agog crowd in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

"This man was strong and tough, and I refuse to say it but when he took the showers with the other pros, they came out of there, they said, 'Oh my God. That's unbelievable.' I had to say it," Trump added. "We have women that are highly sophisticated here."

I’m never ordering a large Arnold Palmer again pic.twitter.com/msnXyl2bYf — Mike N. 💙🇺🇸 (@MikeyNog) October 19, 2024

The Trump campaign had signaled that the speech would give a preview of Trump's major closing campaign points before next month's presidential election.

The strange twist in Trump's comments was the latest in an increasingly odd string of appearances. Last week he cut off questions at a Pennsylvania town hall and instead played music for 39 minutes, with his arms mostly hanging at his sides, sometimes moving his arms with clenched fists in front of him or tapping on his podium.

In the Palmer address, Trump called opponent Kamala Harris a "s--t" vice president.

As for Palmer, Trump referred to him as his "friend," a characterization that hasn't been supported by the golfer's older daughter, Peg Palmer.

Palmer interacted with Trump at charity fundraisers and other events linked to the real estate developer's golf courses, and "appreciated Trump's support for the game," Peg Palmer told the Sporting News in 2018. But he didn't like what he saw during Trump's first campaign for president, she noted.

"My dad didn't like people who act like they're better than other people," said Peg. "He didn't like it when people were nasty and rude. He didn't like it when someone was disrespectful to someone else."

She added: "My dad had no patience for people who demean other people in public. He had no patience for people who are dishonest and cheat. My dad was disciplined. He wanted to be a good role model. He was appalled by Trump's lack of civility and what he began to see as Trump's lack of character."

Trump has been mocked in the past for his obsession about size, like the size of his crowds, which former President Barack Obama recently pointed out.