Former President Donald Trump swayed on stage to "Ave Maria" and abruptly cut short a Q&A session in favor of about 40 more minutes of music during a campaign event on Monday.

"Let's not do any more questions, let's just listen to music. Who the hell wants to hear questions, right?" Trump unexpectedly told the crowd in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

The move came after a town hall-style event moderated by Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was twice interrupted by medical emergencies in the crowd.

During the first incident, Trump called for "Ave Maria" and an instrumental version was played, then repeated when the second incident unfolded a short time later.

After the second playing, the GOP presidential nominee spoke briefly before calling for a version of "Ave Maria" sung by the late Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti.

"Nice and loud! Turn it up louder! We want a little action here," he said.

A video posted online by C-Span shows Trump swiveling his torso as he moved to the music.

When the song finished, Trump announced the early end of the Q&A and urged his supporters to "Go and vote" before telling a campaign worker offstage, "Let me hear that music, please. Loud! Nice and loud!"

C-Span's coverage ended with Trump again swaying to a third version of "Ave Maria" but the Associated Press reported that he later called for the Village People's "YMCA," which generally signals that he's about to leave the stage.

But Trump remained onstage and danced for about 40 minutes as many supporters headed for the exits, according to AP.

The songs played included Sinead O'Connor's version of "Nothing Compares 2 U," Rufus Wainwright's cover of "Hallelujah" and Guns N' Roses' "November Rain," with Trump finally walking off to "Memory" from the musical "Cats," AP said.