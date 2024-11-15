An American Airlines flight narrowly avoided a hazardous situation shortly after departing Honolulu International Airport early Wednesday morning. Air traffic controllers swiftly guided the aircraft to a safer altitude after the crew missed a critical turn.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. local time, involving American Airlines Flight 298 bound for Los Angeles. Shortly after takeoff, air traffic control instructed the pilots to "turn right and expedite your climb through the terrain," according to audio obtained from LiveATC.net.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the air traffic controller's prompt action ensured the aircraft remained safely above the surrounding terrain, ABC News reported.

"The controller's actions ensured the aircraft remained safely above nearby terrain," according to the FAA.

American Airlines said the crew complied with air traffic control instructions.

"During the climb out of Honolulu on November 13, the crew of American Airlines flight 298 requested and received right-turn clearance and complied with controller instructions," the airline said.

It said that no Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS) alerts were triggered during the incident and the plane maintained adequate terrain clearance.

The FAA has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the missed turn and the actions taken by the flight crew. Such inquiries are standard for incidents involving deviations from assigned flight paths.

Investigators will analyze the flight data, air traffic communication, and crew performance to determine if additional measures are necessary to prevent similar incidents in the future.

American Airlines said, "The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority."

Flight tracking data showed that the aircraft was at least 1,500 feet above the mountain peaks as it approached the terrain, CNN reported.