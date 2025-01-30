American Airlines stock prices were declining on Thursday as the investigation continued into a deadly crash involving one of its flights and an Army Black Hawk helicopter above the Potomac River.

Shares were trading below $17 on Thursday afternoon and were down nearly 2.5% for the day.

All 60 passengers and 4 crew members onboard the flight were killed in the crash.

Company CEO Robert Isom expressed "deep sorrow" for the crash.

It was in Washington, D.C. on Thursday monitoring recovery efforts.

"I'd like to express our deep sorrow about these events. This is a difficult day for all of us at American Airlines, and our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, partners, first responders, along with their families and loved ones," CEO Robert Isom said in a video statement.

American Eagle Flight 5342 was traveling from Witchita, Kansas, to Washington's Reagan National Airport. The plane was preparing to land when the collision occurred, sending both aircraft falling into the frigid waters of the Potomac River.