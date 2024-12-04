A regional vice president of JP Morgan Chase has been revealed as one of the many individuals identified to be operating neo-Nazi accounts on X (formerly Twitter).

Four individuals behind popular white supremacist accounts on X were identified to the public in a bombshell report released on Wednesday by the Texas Observer.

These individuals include Cyan Cruz, a 40-year-old marketing professional who runs the @TheOfficial1984 account; Michael Gramer, a 42-year-old retired mechanical engineer with property in Galveston who is on X under the handle @9mm_SMG; Robert "Bobby" Thorne, a 35-year-old who serves as vice president at JP Morgan Chase in Plano and runs the X account @Noble1945 and John Anthony Provenzano, a 30-year-old Virginia resident working at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Indian Head, Maryland, who runs the account @utism_ (formerly known as JohnnyBullzeye).

The accounts boasted a collective 500,000 followers at their peak and have all either lived in, actively live in or reportedly own property in Texas, where X operations are based.

They also represent an uptick in the presence of supremacist and neo-Nazi content online, particularly on X. Since purchasing the platform in 2022, billionaire business magnate Elon Musk has allowed for banned far-right social media accounts to return to the app and resume sharing content, resulting in heavy criticism from other users and publications.

The post that triggered the 6 month suspension was this one: pic.twitter.com/kYLTO3AcO7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2024

"X Is A White-Supremacist Site," stated the headline of a piece in the Atlantic.

"Elon Musk—a far-right activist and the site's owner, who is campaigning for and giving away millions to help elect Donald Trump—amplifies horrendous conspiracy theories about voter fraud, migrants run amok, and the idea that Jewish people hate white people," wrote the Atlantic's Charlie Warzel.

Gage made repeated and clear calls for violence, which is illegal, hence 6 month suspension.



Rule applies to everyone, apart from the “UN exemption” for recognized leaders of countries. If politicians can say something to the UN General Assembly, then they can say it here. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2024

Among the four accounts investigated by the Texas Observer, two received replies from Musk himself and three are followed by a sitting congressman. Each account is responsible for posts that have received millions of views.

All of the accounts have interacted with at least two of the other accounts.

Originally published by Latin Times.