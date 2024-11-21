NBA's Giannis Antetokounmpo Launches Capital Venture Fund: 'I Want To Help'
The Milwaukee Bucks superstar will connect entrepreneurs with investors to help get their businesses off the ground
It's Giannis Antetokounmpo with the assist.
The Milwaukee Bucks power forward said Thursday that he has launched a venture capital fund that will focus on investments in sports, entertainment and technology.
Build Your Legacy Ventures will help "industry leaders and forward-thinking entrepreneurs connect with promising founders to support growth."
"This fund is not just about capital; it's about forging partnerships and opening my network to accelerate the growth trajectory for companies. I want to help other entrepreneurs, especially those who have faced barriers, to grow and succeed," the two-time NBA MVP from Greece and Nigeria said.
"BYL Ventures will be focused on finding people with big dreams and helping them make those dreams a reality," it said.
The fund has already invested in Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 professional women's basketball league, and Candy Funhouse, an influencer confectionary platform.
Antetokounmpo, 29, is already an investor in the Milwaukee Bucks, Nashville SC and LA Golf Club and a TGL franchise.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Canada AI Project Hopes To Help Reverse Mass Insect Extinction
-
Aid Groups Express Horror At US Mines For Ukraine
-
As Trump Returns, China Seizes Chance For Climate Mantle
-
Taxing The Richest: What The G20 Decided
-
US Agency Opens Two Probes Into Ford Vehicles Amid Quality Control Concerns
-
Trump-Inspired Campaign Playbook? Polish Presidential Aspirant Vows To Turn Poland Into 'Crypto Haven'
-
Urban Mosquito Sparks Malaria Surge In East Africa
-
Sex, Drugs And Gritty Reality On Prague's Underworld Tours
-
Defiant Lebanese Harvest Olives In The Shadow Of War
-
'Critically Endangered' African Penguins Just Want Peace And Food