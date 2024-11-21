It's Giannis Antetokounmpo with the assist.

The Milwaukee Bucks power forward said Thursday that he has launched a venture capital fund that will focus on investments in sports, entertainment and technology.

Build Your Legacy Ventures will help "industry leaders and forward-thinking entrepreneurs connect with promising founders to support growth."

"This fund is not just about capital; it's about forging partnerships and opening my network to accelerate the growth trajectory for companies. I want to help other entrepreneurs, especially those who have faced barriers, to grow and succeed," the two-time NBA MVP from Greece and Nigeria said.

"BYL Ventures will be focused on finding people with big dreams and helping them make those dreams a reality," it said.

The fund has already invested in Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 professional women's basketball league, and Candy Funhouse, an influencer confectionary platform.

Antetokounmpo, 29, is already an investor in the Milwaukee Bucks, Nashville SC and LA Golf Club and a TGL franchise.