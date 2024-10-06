More than 10,000 acts of antisemitism have been reported across the U.S. since the October 7 Hamas attacks against Israel that sparked the latest Mideast war, the Anti-Defamation League said Sunday.

The incidents include more than 150 assaults, more than 1,800 instances of vandalism and more than 8,000 examples of verbal or written harassment, according to the ADL.

The figures, current as of Sept. 24, reportedly represent an increase of more than 200% from the 3,325 incidents reported to the ADL during the same period a year earlier.

At least 1,200 incidents took place on college campuses, up more than 500%, and more than 2,000 — mostly bomb threats — targeted synagogues and other Jewish institutions, the ADL reported.

More than 3,000 incidents reportedly took place at what the ADL called "anti-Israel rallies" that included "regular explicit expressions of support" for Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthi rebels of Yemen and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

"ADL has been around for over 110 years, and we have never seen data like this before," CEO Jonathan Greenblatt told CNN's "State of the Union."

Greenblatt also referenced last week's observance of the Rosh Hashanah holiday that marks the start of the Jewish new year, saying congregants were "walking through metal detectors and past armed guards simply to worship."

"And then we have our kids on these campuses," he said. "Now, it's certainly true we haven't seen the wave of [protest] encampments, but this week the anti-Israel groups on campus are planning a week of rage to start tomorrow, on 10/7, when we are trying to commemorate those we lost in this heinous, unprovoked attack."

Last week, the FBI released statistics that showed 1,832 antisemitic hate crimes during 2023, up 63% from 2022, according to the Hill.

Shortly after the October 7 attacks, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the U.S. was experiencing "historic" levels of antisemitism, the Hill reported at the time.