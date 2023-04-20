KEY POINTS Apple has generate 100,000 jobs in India

The number is expected to double soon

"It's going to be a long-term play," a source reportedly said

Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday, ahead of the opening of the tech giant's second store in India.

Cook restated Apple's dedication to India during the meeting and assured that the company would uphold its investment in the nation.

After the meeting, the CEO tweeted a photo of himself and the prime minister, noting, "We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India's future."

"From education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we're committed to growing and investing across the country," he added.

Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country. pic.twitter.com/xRSjc7u5Ip — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023

Apple intends to increase the number of job opportunities it has created in India to twice the current amount. This will build on the 100,000 jobs that it has already generated through its manufacturing and other operations over the past two years.

In doing so, the company is reiterating its commitment to India, Asia's third-largest economy, as evidenced by its discussions with government officials, according to Live Mint.

"Over 100,000 jobs have been generated in India. This will double soon. It's going to be a long-term play. Apple is happy with the support that the government has extended. They've acknowledged the government's role," a person familiar with the internal sources said, as per the outlet.

Cook then inaugurated the Apple Saket store at roughly 10 a.m. IST Thursday, making it the second Apple Store in India after Mumbai's Jio World Drive-based Apple BKC, which was launched on April 18. The Delhi store is situated on the first floor of the Select Citywalk Mall in Delhi's Saket.

What an incredible reception, Delhi, thank you! We’re delighted to welcome our customers to our newest store—Apple Saket! pic.twitter.com/5Jmi79ixzl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 20, 2023

The Apple Store endeavors to enhance customers' purchase journey while simultaneously expanding the company's footprint in the brick-and-mortar retail domain. Despite being smaller in size, the Delhi store is fully equipped with an array of Apple products and experiences, coupled with a plethora of services offered by the Apple BKC.

Moreover, the Apple Saket store boasts a diverse team of 70 employees from 18 different states in India and is collectively proficient in 15 languages to cater to visitors' needs. Notably, 50% of the workforce are women.

"Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services," Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of retail, said.

Cook, who is currently visiting Delhi, has also met with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

"Met with Tim Cook, CEO of Apple. Discussed deepening Apple's engagement in India across manufacturing, electronics exports, app economy, skilling, sustainability and job creation, especially for women. Jointly charting a long-term and strong relationship," Vaishnaw noted in a tweet.

Met with @tim_cook, CEO, Apple. Discussed deepening Apple’s engagement in India across manufacturing, electronics exports,

app economy, skilling, sustainability and job creation especially for women. Jointly charting a long-term and strong relationship. pic.twitter.com/L7KVPjq8fk — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) April 19, 2023

Apple has established its supremacy in the premium smartphone category in India. Despite this, the brand's market share in the nation is relatively low compared to its competitors. The inauguration of the two stores in Delhi and Mumbai can facilitate Apple's progression into the Indian market.