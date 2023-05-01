KEY POINTS Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher's wealth is valued at $200 million

He earned $800,000 per episode during his stint on "Two and a Half Men"

He is now known as a technology investor who co-founded two venture-capital firms

Ashton Kutcher's wealth has impressively increased over the years, thanks to his stint in Hollywood and several business ventures.

The 45-year-old American actor, who first skyrocketed to fame during his appearance on Fox's comedy sitcom "That '70s Show," has an estimated net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kutcher became one of the most sought-after comedy stars in Hollywood in the late '90s before entering a new era with several hit shows and movies lined up, including 2000's "Dude, Where's My Car," 2003's "Just Go Married" and 2015's "Guess Who," among others.

He also produced and hosted MTV's original series "Punk'd" — a reality series that featured hidden camera pranks on celebrities — which marked his greatest contribution to the pop culture phenomenon in the early 2000s. Following its success, he also produced other MTV reality shows, such as "Beauty and the Geek," "Adventures in Hollywood," "The Real Wedding Crashers" and a game show hosted by J.D. Roth called "Opportunity Knocks."

Though Kutcher was known for his comedic style, he also embarked on taking more serious roles in Hollywood, starring in the sci-fi film "The Butterfly Effect" in 2004 and a special guest role in "The Guardian" in 2006.

After "That '70s Show" concluded in 2006 after eight seasons, the actor joined the cast of CBS' sitcom "Two and a Half Men," replacing Charlie Sheen after the latter got fired due to multiple scandals involving his behavior, drug and alcohol addiction and alleged domestic abuse. Despite the switch, the show kept its popularity and earned Kutcher a salary of $800,000 per episode, per CNW. He once became the highest-paid actor in television at the time.

Though Kutcher is still a well-known actor of this generation, most of his wealth now has been accumulated from a number of his business investments, turning into a venture capitalist that invests in technology start-ups.

In 2010, he co-founded A-Grade Investments — a capital fund — alongside his longtime pals Guy Oseary and Ron Burke. Kutcher has since made investments in now well-known businesses, such as Uber, Airbnb, Spotify, Shazam, Soundcloud, Neighborly, Zenreach and ResearchGate, among others. CNW noted that the team had turned $30 million worth of investments into a whopping $250 million in assets.

Most recently, Kutcher and Oseary made a huge win, raising $240 million for a fund dedicated to investing in artificial intelligence (AI) companies and its foundation layer called Sound Ventures AI under their venture-capital firm of the same name founded in 2015. The firm seeks to invest in OpenAI, Anthropic, and Stability, Variety reported.

"We believe this is potentially the most significant technology we will experience since the advent of the internet," Kutcher said in a statement to the outlet. "The foundation model layer companies are defining the category, and, in our view, they have the power to transform businesses and everyday life. That is a conversation we want to be in."

Sound Ventures reportedly manages over $1 billion worth of assets. The firm's previous high-profile investments include Airbnb, Uber, Flexport, Brex, GitLab, Airtable, Affirm, Forethought and You.com.

As for real estate, Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis — with whom he shares two children, 8-year-old Wyatt and 6-year-old Dimitri — own a $10 million beachfront home in Carpinteria, California, and a 6-acre property in Beverly Hills, which is considered their primary residence.