Keena, who previously accused Attrakt of breach of contract and betrayal of trust with her FIFTY FIFTY bandmates Aran, Sio and Saena, has returned to work with her label after dropping her lawsuit against it.

According to Attrakt's official announcement on Sunday, Keena will participate in the 2023 Billboard Music Awards this November as FIFTY FIFTY's hit song "Cupid" received nominations for two categories: Top Duo/Group and Top Global K-Pop Song, per Xsports News.

Shortly after Keena's return to Attrakt, the label terminated the exclusive contracts of Aran, Sio and Saena, making it difficult for the three members to continue their activities as FIFTY FIFTY. Nevertheless, they will reportedly continue their fight against their label and proceed with the lawsuit.

Hinting at its plans for FIFTY FIFTY, Attrakt stated, "We plan to reorganize the group and present it to the public together with Keena."

ATTRAKT confirms that FIFTY FIFTY's Keena will be participating in the Billboard Music Awards ceremony. pic.twitter.com/fG14wWz93r — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) October 29, 2023

Meanwhile, with this latest update about FIFTY FIFTY, HUNNIES – the girl group's fans – are sharing their thoughts online.

"I feel so bad for Keena. Her and the new members will probably get the same horrible treatment," one fan said, while another opined, "I do love Keena, but I'm sorry. I cannot in good conscience support a rebranded FIFTY FIFTY under Attrakt.

"Sorry [but] it's not FIFTY FIFTY without Sio, Aran and Saena. I don't know Keena's situation, but I hope she's okay," commented a third fan. A fourth fan tweeted, "FIFTY FIFTY will always be Keena, Saena, Sio and Aran."

"Wouldn't it be 'better' to just create/add her to a new group? [I'm] genuinely asking," said another fan.

"I really just don't understand. This group had so much potential to go far. Their debut album was brilliant, but it was Aran and Sio's vocals that gave the songs so much life. But as 75% of the group have left, it will no longer be the same," commented another.

ATTRAKT plans to reorganize FIFTY FIFTY and present the group to the public with Keena. #BOYCOTT_ATTRAKT#FIFTYFIFTY #피프티피프티 pic.twitter.com/DPSGOpn4fZ — FIFTY FIFTY Updates (@fiftyfiftyfeed) October 29, 2023

Other HUNNIES tried to trend the hashtag #BOYCOTT_ATTRAKT in protest of the label's latest announcement and update. Different fan base accounts have been inviting fans to show Attrakt "that [it] won't be able to profit [from] the 'reorganized' iteration of FIFTY FIFTY."

"Attrakt already owes Keena a substantial cut of music revenue. If she is paid, we don't have to worry about her finances. If they do not pay her, she too can leave Attrakt. Keena doesn't need our money, Attrakt does. Continue to #Boycott_Attrakt, and let's get #Justice4FiftyFifty," one fan base account stated online.