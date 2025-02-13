KEY POINTS McConnell said after the vote that Gabbard as a 'history of alarming lapses in judgment'

Gabbard refused to call Edward Snowden a traitor during her Senate confirmation hearing

X users are calling on McConnell to retire, and some compared him to ex-president Biden in his last few months in office

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is under fire on social media after he became the only Republican senator to vote against the confirmation of Trump-nominated Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence.

Gabbard was confirmed by the Senate Wednesday on a 52-48 vote, with McConnell being the lone GOP voter to say No.

Following her confirmation, Gabbard was joined by President Donald Trump as she pledged to "refocus our intelligence community by empowering the great patriots who have chosen to serve our country."

McConnell Maintains Stance Against Gabbard as DNI

In a statement following Wednesday's vote, McConnell said the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is a key participant in the decisions the president will make on national security and thus requires an individual prepared for the role's challenges.

"In my assessment, Tulsi Gabbard failed to demonstrate that she is prepared to assume this tremendous national trust," the Kentucky senator and Senate Minority Leader wrote.

McConnell specifically targeted Gabbard's stance on former NSA intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who leaked a treasure trove of classified documents in 2013, resulting in charges that included theft of government property. He is currently residing in Russia after fleeing the U.S. amid looming prosecution.

"Edward Snowden's treasonous betrayal of the United States and its most sensitive lawful intelligence activities endangered sources, methods, and lives," McConnell said.

During her Senate confirmation hearing, Gabbard refused to answer whether she now sees Snowden as a traitor to the country. Snowden urged Gabbard to "disown" her support for whistleblowers "as a condition of confirmation."

For McConnell, the U.S. shouldn't have to be concerned about whether the president will receive intelligence assessments that are tainted by a DNI "with a history of alarming lapses in judgment."

Gabbard was a former Democrat before she jumped ship in 2022. At the time of her departure from the party, the Army Reserve lieutenant colonel said Democrats have become people who were "racializing every issue, stoking anti-white racism."

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are… pic.twitter.com/oAuTnxZldf — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2022

X Users Blast McConnell for Voting No

Many users on Elon Musk-owned social media platform X were unhappy with McConnell opting to go against the party's majority decision to vote in favor of Gabbard.

"Trump won Kentucky by 31. Mitch is breaking his oath to his constituents to vote for their interests," said prominent conservative influencer Mila Joy.

Former White House officer and now political commentator Camryn Kinsey criticized McConnell for voting for his "own interests." She said the senator's vote doesn't reflect the preferences of Kentucky residents.

YouTuber and political commentator Benny Johnson called McConnell a "backstabber."

There are also calls for McConnell to retire. He has held the Kentucky senatorial seat since 1985.

McConnell is an impediment to progress. It's clear he is no longer in control of his faculties, much the same as Biden in the final months of his term.

Which means his aides are calling the shots and who knows who they are beholden to. — Mr. Positivity (@FireBlogger) February 12, 2025

One user compared McConnell to "the final months" of former President Joe Biden's term.

"Thanks for nothing McConnell. You're keeping up your track record for the American people," said one commenter.

Many others were outraged after finding out McConnell was the only Republican senator to vote No for Gabbard and reiterated it was time "to go" for the veteran lawmaker.

@SenMcConnell should just change his party affiliation to Communist. Because we already know. Yes we do Mitch. — Steven Bradford (@steve_bradford2) February 12, 2025

Time for Mitch to go. Also, does anyone else worry when politicians seem to have no life outside politics. Mitch, Nancy, others...Its time for Term Limits, I don't want ANY politician embedded for decades for all kinds of reasons — Dan Morrison (@DanMorrison1963) February 12, 2025

McConnell has yet to respond to calls for his retirement. He has had a storied political journey and is turning 83 later this month. His full term in the Senate ends in January 2027.