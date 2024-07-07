Texas officials urged coastal residents to prepare for the approaching storm Beryl. It is expected to regain hurricane strength as it moves across the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

According to Reuters, Tropical Storm Beryl is forecasted to potentially strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane by the time it reaches the Houston area early on Monday. It is expected to regain strength while moving northwest over the Gulf of Mexico, as indicated by the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

"We are expecting Beryl to be intensifying up until landfall early Monday, and people should be preparing for the possibility of a category 2 hurricane landfall," the NHC said in its statement.

This will make Beryl the first Atlantic hurricane to hit the US in the 2024 summer and fall hurricane season.

The storm has led to closures or restrictions on vessel traffic at several ports, spanning from Houston to Corpus Christi, which is the primary crude oil export hub in the U.S. These closures could potentially disrupt crude oil exports, shipments to refineries, and the production of motor fuel at these facilities.

As of Saturday night, Beryl was about 330 miles (535 kilometers) southeast of Corpus Christi and had top sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center. It was moving northwest at 13 mph (20 kph), reported The Associated Press.

State officials have issued a disaster declaration for 40 counties ahead of the storm's arrival.

Earlier this week, the storm, which briefly intensified to a Category 5 hurricane, caused widespread destruction across the Caribbean. It swept through Jamaica, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and brought heavy rainfall to northern Venezuela. The storm has resulted in at least 11 fatalities, damaging buildings and causing power outages by toppling power lines and trees.

Beryl's most recent landfall occurred on Friday as it crossed Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, leading to power disruptions in some areas. Fortunately, major beach destinations were largely spared, and there were no reported casualties. Video footage showed Cancun's international airport crowded with tourists on Saturday as they rescheduled their flights home in the aftermath of the storm.