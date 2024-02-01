PS4 games offer high-quality graphics and engaging gameplay mechanics, providing players with immersive and challenging experiences. The action-packed adventures and immersive storytelling suit every player's preferences and interests.

What are the best PS4 games in 2024?

Bloodborne, a surprising departure from developer FromSoftware's traditional fantasy sword-and-shield games, introduces a challenging yet aggressive combat system set in a dark, gothic Victorian-inspired world. With a unique emphasis on health regeneration and the use of firearms, players face horrific creatures in atmospheric environments that range from brooding streets to eldritch dimensions. Each death becomes a learning experience, culminating in a triumph over formidable enemies and a final boss, offering players an unparalleled natural high.

The 2018 God of War reboot transforms the franchise by shifting from Greek mythology to Norse realms, introducing a more mature and contemplative Kratos. Now a family man, Kratos navigates the challenges of fatherhood while embarking on a new adventure with his son, Atreus. The game explores a rich Norse mythology, presenting players with a fresh world of mythical beasts to conquer. The narrative depth, combined with intense combat, elevates God of War beyond its gory origins, creating a captivating and emotionally resonant gaming experience.

The Last of Us Part II, a sequel to the beloved original, delivers an ambitious and divisive narrative set in a post-apocalyptic world. Controlling Ellie on a quest for revenge in the western United States, players navigate complex moral choices and the consequences of obsession. The game combines a compelling story with intricate gameplay mechanics, offering numerous customization options for Ellie and a range of choices in stealth, combat, and exploration. The Last of Us Part II captivates players with its emotional twists, intelligent enemies, and thought-provoking narrative.

Ghost of Tsushima, an open-world action/stealth game, distinguishes itself by blending historical storytelling with exceptional swordfighting set in 13th-century Japan during the Mongol invasion. Players assume the role of Jin Sakai, a samurai employing various techniques, gadgets, and strategies in combat. The game's superlative swordfighting mechanics contribute to its immersive experience. While occasionally falling into familiar sandbox tropes, Ghost of Tsushima impresses with its attention to historical detail and engaging gameplay, offering a unique blend of action and stealth in a captivating setting.

Best PS4 open world games and RPG

Embark on an epic Wild West journey in Red Dead Redemption 2, immersing yourself in the life of Arthur Morgan, a bank robber navigating the tumultuous era of the Van der Linde gang. With dozens, if not hundreds, of hours spent wrangling horses, chasing bounties, and evading federal agents, players explore a vast open world, shaping Morgan's legacy during a pivotal time in U.S. history. The game's rich narrative and expansive gameplay make it a standout title on the PS4, delivering an unforgettable Wild West experience.

Hailed as one of the best games ever, Elden Ring combines the deep combat of the Dark Souls series with the fluidity of Bloodborne, immersing players in a vast open world filled with secrets and formidable enemies. Every corner of the expansive landscape holds surprises, challenging foes, and captivating sights. The magic lies in the freedom to explore different areas, enhancing your skills and returning stronger to conquer challenging enemies and dungeons. Elden Ring's exceptional gameplay and open-world exploration contribute to its reputation as a standout gaming experience.

Explore the vast and captivating world of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, set many years after Geralt's adventures in the acclaimed Netflix show. As Geralt of Rivia, players navigate a rich narrative filled with choices that shape the game's outcome. While the first two Witcher titles may not be available on PlayStation platforms, The Witcher 3 stands out as the biggest and arguably best installment in the franchise. Immerse yourself in this open-world RPG, filled with intriguing characters, immersive storytelling, and a wealth of quests that make it a must-play on the PS4.

Swing into action with Marvel's Spider-Man, the wall-crawler's thrilling adventure that sets a new standard for Spider-Man games on the PS4. Explore a huge, open-world recreation of New York City, complete with iconic landmarks and collectibles. The game features a dynamic web-slinging system and finely-tuned combat mechanics, providing an immersive and exhilarating experience. With optional challenges unlocking dozens of costumes from fan-favorite movies and comic book arcs, Marvel's Spider-Man offers a perfect blend of engaging gameplay and an original story, making it one of the standout superhero games on the PS4.

Best PS4 games for families

When restlessness sets in, it's time to Just Dance! Whether taking turns or dancing as a group of up to six, groove to forty tracks, including eight tailored for younger players. Your smartphone acts as a motion tracker, ensuring you nail every choreography move. For an extra dance party, subscribe to Just Dance Unlimited, offering access to the series' extensive 600-song library. With this, you can keep the family engaged and moving for hours, making it a lively and interactive choice for all ages.

Embark on the ultimate galactic adventure with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, covering the entire mainline Skywalker Saga across the original, prequel, and sequel trilogies. Play as hundreds of familiar characters and explore dozens of iconic locations, from Han Solo to Salacious Crumb. The game's reimagined events maintain a jaunty family-friendly tone, and with the ability to play through the full game in co-op, it's perfect for Star Wars enthusiasts of all ages. Boasting rich content, this Lego masterpiece guarantees hours of enjoyment, making it a must-play for fans young and old.

Navigate a variety of game modes and tasks in perfect harmony with It Takes Two, a co-op title that immerses players in a diverse range of activities, from snowboarding and flying to exploring and puzzling. Playing as a married couple trapped as doll versions of themselves, the objective is to find their real bodies together. Even if you're physically apart, enjoy online co-op with the "Friend Pass" without purchasing two copies of the game. The unique cooperative gameplay and engaging storyline make It Takes Two a delightful experience for families.

For a chaotic culinary adventure, dive into Overcooked, a party game where up to four players collaborate to cook and manage various kitchens worldwide. Communication is key as you work together to create a meal fit for royalty while dealing with changing environments and incoming meal orders. Overcooked's fast-paced challenges, dynamic kitchen settings, and the need for teamwork create a thrilling and entertaining experience. Whether you successfully conquer the whole game or aim for three stars on each level, Overcooked promises a delightful and humorous family gaming experience.

