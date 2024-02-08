The Biden campaign is gearing up for a fundraising event that is set to feature not one, not two, but three Democratic presidents.

Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton will come together for this star-studded event scheduled for March 28.

Rumors swirl around the possibility of a moderated discussion with the three presidents during the fundraiser, NBC New York reported, citing people familiar with the planning. This has added anticipation to the already heightened buzz around this event.

The Biden campaign has remained tight-lipped, highlighting that no final decisions have been made regarding the venue or location. However, the NBC report suggests that Radio City Music Hall in New York, capable of hosting nearly 6,000 people, is being considered as one of the potential venues.

The two former presidents posted on X, formerly Twitter, about the fundraiser.

"Folks – I'll be in NYC on March 28th to support @JoeBiden. Who's coming with me? Chip in for your chance to join," Obama posted on X. Accompanying the post was a picture of Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the handwritten message "Let's finish the job" beside Biden's signature.

Clinton responded with, "Count me in. Who else is going to be there?"

The fundraiser holds immense importance for the Biden campaign. If successfully executed, it would be the first of its kind in presidential campaign history. The event is expected to generate substantial financial support for Biden's re-election effort and simultaneously rejuvenate the energy of the Democratic Party.

According to AP News, $97 million was raised by Biden, the Democratic National Committee, and their associated entities during the last quarter of the previous year. Furthermore, as of the end of 2023, their total funds amounted to $117 million.

Rob Flaherty, the deputy campaign manager for Biden, expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the campaign, citing "strong and early action."

The inclusion of both Obama and Clinton in this event bears significance as well. As influential leaders within the Democratic Party, they continue to command considerable popularity.

Biden's impressive performance in the South Carolina primary, where he secured more than 96% of the votes cast, clearly demonstrated his widespread support. He also emerged as the clear favorite in Nevada's Democratic primary, held recently on Tuesday, even in the face of lesser-known challengers.