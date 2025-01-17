President-elect Donald Trump has outlined his vision for America quite clearly, though it may not match everyone's idea of what's best for the country. So, where do you stand on this? Do you share his optimism about the promises he intends to fulfill on his first day in office?

Here are some of the key commitments Trump has outlined:

Immigration - Launching A Mass Deportation Program

Trump has been vocal about his disdain for undocumented migrants, making immigration a central theme of his 2024 campaign. During a rally on Oct. 27, he announced his intention to initiate "the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out."

According to federal estimates, approximately 11 million undocumented migrants were living in the U.S. in 2022, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported that fewer than 500,000 had known criminal backgrounds.

Ending Birthright Citizenship

Currently, anyone born in the U.S. automatically becomes a citizen. Trump seeks to challenge this right, which is guaranteed by the 14th Amendment, and has made this a recurring theme in his speeches and interviews.

Ending Biden-era Border Policies

In addition to forcing migrants out of the country, Trump also aims to end border policies, particularly those implemented by outgoing President Joe Biden. At a campaign event in New Hampshire in October, Trump said that he would use Title 42, a public health law that allowed for faster deportations during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. While this law was partially maintained during the Biden administration, it was ultimately discontinued in 2023.

Democracy - Grant Pardon To Jan. 6 Defendants

Trump has often said that he would quickly pardon people convicted for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. In an interview with Time magazine, published last month, Trump said, "I'll be looking at J6 early on, maybe the first nine minutes."

Later, in a January press conference, the president-elect was asked if he was considering pardons for Jan. 6 defendants who were charged with violent crimes. Trump said, "We're looking at it," adding that he intended to make "major pardons."

To date, more than 1,580 defendants have been charged and over 1,270 convicted in the Jan. 6 investigation.

Foreign Policy - Ending The Ukraine War

On the international front, Trump has promised to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office. He cited his relationships with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, claiming that both leaders respect him more than they do President Biden.

Economy - Implement Tariffs

In addition to his immigration and foreign policy initiatives, Trump has pledged to impose a 25% tariff on products imported from Canada and Mexico.

"On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," Trump said in a Nov. 25 post on Truth Social.

'Made In America' Auto Industry

During a rally in September, Trump said that "a vote for President Trump means the future of the automobile will be made in America." He said at the time that the auto industry would be "fueled by American energy," "sourced by American suppliers" and built by American laborers.

"It's going to happen, and we'll do it. First day in office."

Transgender rights - Limit Participation In Women's Sports

Trump has consistently referred to transgender women as men and has vowed to ensure that transgender women cannot compete in women's sports. In an October speech in West Palm Beach, he declared, "I will keep men out of women's sports, 100%, immediately, first day."

As Trump prepares to take office, these bold promises reflect his vision for the future of America. The question remains: will his initiatives resonate with the American people?