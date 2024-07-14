President Joe Biden spoke to former President Donald Trump just hours after a possible assassination attempt on him at his rally in Pennsylvania and is returning to Washington from Rehoboth Beach, Del., the White House said.

Biden stressed that "everybody must condemn" the suspected assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. "Look, there's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick. It's sick," Biden said as quoted by The Associated Press. "It's one of the reasons why we have to unite this country."

Addressing the nation about two hours after the shooting, Biden expressed relief that Trump is reportedly "doing well." Biden said, "We cannot allow this to be happening. The idea that there's violence in America like this is just unheard of."

"But the bottom line is, the -- the Trump rally was a rally that he should've been able to be conducted peacefully without any problem," Biden said. "But the idea, the idea that there's political violence or violence in America like this, is just unheard of, it's just not appropriate."

"We -- everybody, everybody must condemn it," Biden said. "Everybody."

President Biden was in Delaware attending church when the shooting occurred, reported ABC News. He was briefed by Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall.

Biden went on to thank the Secret Service and all the law enforcement agencies involved in responding to the shooting.

On the other hand, the Biden campaign also announced it would halt all communication with supporters and actively remove its television advertisements in response to the shooting.

Harris stated in a statement that she had also been briefed, expressing relief that Trump was not seriously injured.

"We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting," she added.

"Kelly and I are praying for President Trump and all the attendees of the campaign rally today in Pennsylvania, and we send our gratitude to the law enforcement who responded at the scene," House Speaker Mike Johnson. R-La., said in a statement. "I have been briefed by law enforcement and am continuing to monitor the developments. This horrific act of political violence at a peaceful campaign rally has no place in this country and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned."

"There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy," former President Barack Obama posted on X. "Although we don't yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn't seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."