Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are set to visit the Texas-Mexico border this Thursday, highlighting the ongoing immigration challenges facing the nation. The visits come after talks in Congress on a deal to tackle illegal migration fell apart, CBS News reported.

President Biden is headed to Brownsville, Texas, a hotspot for border crossings, to meet with border agents and discuss the urgent need for bipartisan legislation. This marks his second visit to the border since taking office. Meanwhile, Trump plans to be in Eagle Pass, Texas, strategically positioning himself in the state-federal clash on border security.

The surge in illegal border crossings is a complex issue influenced by climate change, global conflicts, and economic conditions. The Biden administration's approach includes crackdowns at the border and creating legal pathways for migrants. However, the outdated immigration system is struggling to handle the increasing number of arrivals, reaching a record high in December.

The breakdown of bipartisan talks has fueled a war of words between Biden and Trump. Biden blames Republicans for abandoning the deal, while Trump accuses Biden of presiding over the "worst immigration crisis in history." As the political battle intensifies, Biden is considering executive actions to address immigration issues, although legal challenges are anticipated without legislative support.

According to US News, recent polls show a rising concern about immigration, with 35% expressing worry, up from 27% last year. Republicans prioritize immigration in 2024, with 55% focusing on the issue, compared to 22% of Democrats. Trump is capitalizing on these concerns, making immigration a central theme in his campaign.

The collapsed border bill has prompted the Department of Homeland Security to reassess priorities, potentially leading to cuts in detention beds and deportation flights by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This shift may result in more released migrants entering the U.S., further highlighting the challenges posed by the broken immigration system.